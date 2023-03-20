When Will LeBron James Return? Lakers Provide Fresh Update on The King’s Injury

Mar 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots baskets before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone in the NBA, while eager for the playoffs to begin is more eager about the status of LeBron James. There is no one as big as the King and the magnitude of his presence cannot be understated more. Especially during the playoffs. So, when will LeBron James return?

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the play-in tournament, quite firmly we must add. But they will want to propel themselves to the playoffs. LeBron James will be vital in this effort.

Without him, they are staying afloat, however, they are barely managing. Today, the Lakers finally provided an update on his status. Nearly 3 weeks after the announcement of his injury. So, what is the big news?

When Will LeBron James Return? Los Angeles Lakers Provide Fresh Update on The King’s Timeline for Return From Injury

As per the latest from the Lakers, head coach Darvin Ham had positive things to say about LeBron’s potential return. The LA outfit expects him to be back soon.

“We anticipate him coming back at some point.” Darvin Ham on LeBron Jamespic.twitter.com/JGp8cB5g15 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 20, 2023

They believe that “We anticipate him coming back at some point“. When exactly? Well, that part is still unclear. But given that this season has less than 13 games left, it should happen sooner rather than later.

The Lakers will be expecting to clinch a play-in spot and hope that LeBron and Davis can do the needful to get them past the line. But how far can they really go? A long distance and given how dominant LeBron is, we can expect big things.

LeBron is still dominating in year 20, a phrase we never expected to use

Yes, an NBA veteran, quite truly the definition of a veteran, is dominating the league. Even in his 2oth season, he is averaging fiery numbers.

He is putting up 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game! Yes, a 38-year-old man is doing all of this. There is no stopping this train, this year at least.

We are certain that if this team adds LeBron back, they will cause some chaos. But will it be enough?