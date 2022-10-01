Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry share a $170 million fortune, but their first kiss didn’t create any fireworks

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry are a beautiful couple together, and the two have seen many successes through their careers and marriage.

Curry is currently enjoying the last few weeks of the NBA offseason before he has to gear up and go defend his championship once more.

The Warriors superstar cemented his position in the top 10 players of all time list last year when the Warriors knocked off the Boston Celtics in 6 games.

Curry was the Finals MVP, finally capturing the one piece of hardware he had been missing his whole career. Now with 4 rings, Curry rightfully deserves to be talked about with respect to the other greats of the game.

After a stressful few years in which the Warriors were more or less bottomfeeders or just missing out on the playoffs, they went all in this season fueled by Klay Thompson’s return and the development of their younger players.

Recently, Curry was in Japan for the NBA International Games where he met up with famous South Korean rapper Suga. The two had a great interaction together.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry didn’t have the greatest first kiss

Steph and Ayesha have known each other since high school, and the two have developed a great relationship and marriage. Steph and Ayesha share three wonderful children, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry, and Canon Curry.

Supposedly, Steph knew that Ayesha was the one for him right from high school. Steph and Ayesha were part of the same church group in high school where they got know each other.

Curry was always watching out. “I always had my eye on her, but I got a little shaken, for sure,” the MVP revealed. Ayesha also made sure to acknowledge that Curry didn’t hold back either.

“I mean, it was friend vibes … until I dodged the first kiss,” she explained. “He was mid-conversation and came flying at my face like a thief in the night. So I was like, ‘No.’ Then I thought, ‘Oh, I didn’t know this is what was happening.’”

However, all things considered, the awkward first kiss just turned into another memory the two share in their romantic history together. Steph Curry has a net worth of $160 million while Ayesha has a net worth of $10 million.

Ayesha and Stephen Curry’s anniversary trip just reminded ua that cuffing szn is quickly approaching. Travel baes, where yall at? https://t.co/v8bbLrxeNt — Travel Noire (@TravelNoire) September 26, 2022

