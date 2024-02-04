5 Players Who Can Replace Injured Joel Embiid and Julius Randle in 2024 NBA All-Star Game

Two of the best players in the East who have led their teams to favorable positions in the Conference will miss out on the 2024 All-Star Game. One of them is the Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid who is out for multiple weeks due to a displaced flap in his torn meniscus. The other is New York Knicks star Julius Randle, who is going to be out for around two to three weeks due to a dislocated shoulder.

Milwaukee Bucks’ new head coach Doc Rivers, who will be the coach of the Eastern Conference’s All-Star team, will decide who will start in place of Joel Embiid. Meanwhile, the NBA’s commissioner Adam Silver will select two replacements, irrespective of their positions. Therefore, Power Forward Julius Randle and Center Joel Embiid need not be necessarily replaced by a Power Forward and a Center. Any Guard, Wing, Power Forward, and/or Center can make the team. In this wake, let us look at the top five likely replacements for the two vacant spots.

Trae Young

Having collected 27.3 points and 10.9 assists per game, Trae Young’s snub confused even West All-Star Forward LeBron James. Young is one of the best scorers and passers in the league and despite collecting All-Star-level numbers this season, he missed the cut.

With fans, media, and player votes out of the equation, Silver can get Young a spot. If Young misses out again, James’ suspicion about the snub will only grow. Therefore, the Atlanta Hawks guard is likely to make the team after league-wide bewilderment. Young’s only obstacle is his team’s poor record.

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has stacked up an average of 21.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. More than these numbers, it is his leadership and defensive acumen that makes him one of the stars of the league.

While his Heat has once again struggled midway into the season, Jimmy G Buckets knows how to turn around a season. Will Butler be honored with his seventh All-Star appearance?

Scottie Barnes

22-year Scottie Barnes has been making a strong case for the Most Improved Player Award. He has tallied 20.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.2 steals a game.

He is well on his way to becoming one of the premier two-way athletes in the league. Apart from that, he has also made a persuasive case for this year’s All-Star Game.

Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis has helped elevate the Boston Celtics to the best record in the league. The versatile scorer has recorded 19.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game on 52% shooting.

The Stretch-Four/Five last made the All-Star team in 2018 and has put up impressive numbers since then. If he gets the spot this season, it’d imply that he is being rewarded for his contributions to the Boston Celtics. However, it’s unlikely that another Boston player makes the cut.

Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday was a late off-season acquisition for the Celtics. And the partnership has worked wonders. After trading Marcus Smart, the team has filled the void in defense while getting an offensive upgrade. Holiday has helped build the Celtics as a two-way threat.



His incredible play has received acknowledgment from peers and coaches alike. His tally of 13.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game may dwarf in comparison to many Eastern Conference players but Holiday’s skills translate into wins and a healthy locker room culture.