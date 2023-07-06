“When You Expect a Baby...”: Hyping Up Summer League Ticket Prices to $617, Victor Wembanyama Gives Unusual Reasoning for His Emotions on Draft Night

Victor Wembanyama has been hyped up to be the biggest NBA draft prospect since LeBron James so far. In fact, that has been the opinion for about a year or so. However, the hype began to ascend dramatically a few months prior to Draft night, as he became the consensus choice to be the top pick. And so, when the teenage sensation was picked as the #1 pick, it came as a surprise to no one whatsoever. And yet, Victor Wembanyama couldn’t help but shed a few tears on the all-important night. To explain his emotions at that fateful moment, he recently walked fans through the whole ordeal with an example that was beyond off-beat.

NBA Summer League tickets usually go for about $40. However, the San Antonio Spurs are expected to increase their prices quite a bit. In fact, their upcoming Summer League game against the Hornets is expected to start at $186 and go all the way up to $617, as per TMZ.

Victor Wembanyama explains why he cried after being selected first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft

It is normal for any athlete to cry when they achieve their dream of being the top pick in their Draft class. Still, Victor Wembanyama was asked by Michelle Beadle during a Spurs interview why he cried despite knowing he’d go at first overall for months. And in response, Wemby decided to give a bit of an unexpected answer. Here is what he said, as per the video posted by the San Antonio Spurs.

“When you expect a baby, you know, it’s 9 months before. Then when it comes in, you still cry, you know?

It’s still a big achievement in my life. And it’s a dream come true, you know? Of course, I worked for what I got. I deserve it, I expected it, but still. It’s like I was born on draft night to a new life.”

Those are some deep words from a source that not many expected it from. After all, the only thing the Frenchman has displayed so far is his talent, and complete confidence in it, to the point where he has been called a bit arrogant at times.

However, his ‘baby’ analogy isn’t off by a lot. This is something he has been dreaming of for the longest time. Even if he expected it to happen, for it to actually take place was always going to be an emotional moment for him. Much like the emotions of every parent during pregnancy.

Wembanyama will only play 2 Summer League games

Wemby is out to prove a point. Even though he is looking to reserve his body as much as possible, he will take the floor for two very specific games. And they are the ones against Brandon Miller’s Charlotte Hornets and Scoot Henderson’s Portland Trail Blazers.

Victor has always been frank about his opinion on who is the best in the draft class. And it appears that he has taken on the mission of proving that against his fellow top 3 picks during this Summer League.