“Kyle Kuzma, ain’t no f*cking way you wore that!”: LeBron James and several other NBA stars mock Kuz for his outfit choice on game-day against the Hornets

Lakers’ superstar LeBron James ridicules Kyle Kuzma for wearing a questionable outfit to the Hornets vs Wizards game Monday night

Washington Wizards have been the surprise of the season so far. The Kyle Kuzma-KCP-Montrezl Harrell trade seems to have worked really well for the team. Last season they barely made it to the playoffs whereas this season they are comfortably sitting at the third spot in the east.

This is particularly impressive because Bradley Beal has been struggling from the field after a tough scoring title battle with Stephen Curry just last season. When he does find his groove back, the Wizards are going to be a lot more dangerous than they already are.

The change of conference however has not changed Kyle Kuzma’s affinity towards wearing strange outfits to games.

LeBron James will not press the like button on this one

LeBron James clearly has a lot of time on his hands, now that he’s been suspended from the Knicks game. He’s using it to scroll through Instagram and ridicule former teammates’ fashion choices.

He destroyed Kuzma for the questionable outfit he wore tonight in the comments section, “Ain’t no f*cking way you wore that!!!! I’m not pressing the like button cause this is outrageous Kuz!.

So far, Kyle seems to be on the winning side of trade getting recognition for how the Wizards are performing. However, his numbers have not particularly improved compared to last season. He threw shade at LeBron and the Lakers a few days back when admitted “This is what I wanted.. to not be in someone’s shadow”.

DeMarcus Cousins and Isaiah Thomas joined in as well to let the Washington Wizards forward know this outfit just wasn’t it. Kuzma defended it by saying it was “cold out”.

He is currently averaging 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 40.8% from the field. If Bradley Beal doesn’t bounce back it is debatable whether the Wizards will retain the top position in the eastern conference.