“Whether He’s Being Aggressive or Not”: Draymond Green Praises Andrew Wiggins’ Mindset Amidst Strong Start to the Season

The Warriors have gotten off to a hot start this season, and it’s in no small part thanks to Andrew Wiggins’ renascence. The veteran forward had two underwhelming campaigns after playing a critical role in helping the franchise win the championship in 2022. His resurgence has been a welcome surprise, especially for teammate Draymond Green, who believes his mindset has undergone a fundamental change.

On The Draymond Green Show, the four-time NBA champion compared Wiggins to former Warriors star Jason Richardson and claimed that like the retired star, the forward is near unstoppable once he gets hot. Green added that Wiggins’ impact on both ends of the floor is invaluable and revealed what he expects from him for the rest of the season. He said,

“[Wiggins is] gonna guard the other team’s best wing a lot of the time. Wiggs is huge for us when he’s playing that well. It’s not a matter of if he’s playing well or not. Wiggs is one of those talents that you don’t come around often, it’s a matter of if he’s being aggressive or not. Right now, he’s been super aggressive. When Wiggs is super aggressive, there’s not a lot of people that can stop him.”

Wiggins is averaging 17.4 points and is shooting above 40% from the field and beyond the arc. His defensive impact is critical to the Warriors’ success, as he’s often tasked with guarding the opposition’s wing. The NBA is littered with stellar forwards. Wiggins has the unenviable task of matching up with players like Jayson Tatum, Jalen Williams, and Norman Powell on a nightly basis.

Fortunately for the Warriors, the veteran hasn’t backed down from the challenges and held his own each time.

Wiggins has been on a tear lately

The former #1 pick found his touch on offense in the Warriors’ unfortunate 102-99 loss to the Clippers. Wiggins balled out, with 22 points in 29 minutes and continued his hot streak, scoring 27 against the Hawks, and 30 against the Pelicans.

If Wiggins can sustain his terrific form, the Warriors will be heavily favored to finish atop the Western Conference standings. Having a reliable third-scoring option alongside Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield would bode well for the team.

The veteran forward’s form has been a source of frustration for Warriors fans over the past two years. However, his resurgence has been a pleasant viewing experience and they’ll hope he can continue making an impact.