Which Player Can Enter the 50-40-90 Club This Season Featuring Paul George

The 50-40-90 club celebrates the zenith of efficiency. Only nine different NBA players have shot at least 50% from the field, converted at least 40% of their three-point attempts, and made at least 90% of their free throws in history. It is a difficult feat considering one has to make at least 300 field goals, 82 three-pointers, and 125 free-throws on these percentages to qualify for the 50-40-90 club.

Advertisement

During the 2023-24 season, no player entered this exclusive club. In 2022-23, Kevin Durant made it for the second time. Meanwhile, among current players, apart from KD, only Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry, and Malcolm Brogdon have made it to the club. Will anyone enter this heralded club during the 2024-25 season? Here is a list of likely candidates

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard was on the cusp of entering the 50-40-90 club last season. He put up 23.7 points a game on an incredible 52.5% overall shooting, 41.7% shooting from three-point line, but couldn’t fulfill the free-throw criteria as he nailed 88.5% of his free-throws(253/286). Had he made five more free throws, Leonard would have made it to the club.

He has shot over 50% from the field during his last three seasons. Apart from that, his free-throw percentage has been in 87-88% range for the past four seasons. Meanwhile, he has had two straight years with a three-point percentage of over 40%.

Leonard is unarguably closer to entering the 50-40-90 than any other player on this list. After Paul George‘s LA Clippers exit, his offensive load can increase, which can curb his percentages a bit, but still, it won’t be a surprise if he finally enters the club during the 2024-25 season.

Paul George

George was also close to the 50-40-90 club like his former teammate, Leonard, last season. He tallied 22.6 points a game in 2023-24 and fulfilled the requirement in two areas. He made 41.4% of his triples and shot a career-high 90.7% from the free-throw line.

However, his career-high overall FG% of 47.1%(582/1236) wasn’t enough to get him in the club. He needed to make 36 more shots to hit the 50% mark. This is the closest he has come to entering the well-heralded list.

He has a golden chance to enter it after teaming up with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Both these players are defense magnets from inside and outside, which will translate into a ton of open looks for PG-13.

Karl-Anthony Towns

A player from the center position is yet to make it into the 50-40-90 club but if there is anyone who can break the trend, it is Karl-Anthony Towns. Last season, the 7’0 athlete came closest to entering the club.

The then Minnesota Timberwolves Center put up 21.8 PPG on 50.4% shooting from the field. He made 41.6% of his three-pointers, and converted 87.3% of his free throws(255/292). If he made eight more free-throws, KAT would have entered the 50-40-90 club.

Towns has shot over 50% in seven out of nine seasons, he has shot over 40% from the long-range in three of the last five seasons, meanwhile he has been in 87% range when it comes to free-throws. Thus, he is surely a strong candidate to enter the club during the upcoming season.

The Knicks perimeter shooting with Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby will generate a plethora of open looks. If KAT continues his progression and becomes more efficient from the free-throw line, he can create history as the first center to enter the 50-40-90 club during the upcoming season.

Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson’s chances to enter the 50-40-90 club look slimmer than the previous names on the list. Last season, he shot just 43.2% from the field, 38.7% and only fulfilled the 50-40-90 through his career-high free-throw percentage of 92.7%.

The closest he got to the club was during the 2017-18 season when he had an FG% of 48.8%, shot 44% from the three-point line, and made 83.7% of his free-throws.

It was his pairing with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry that enabled such terrific returns. During the 2024-25 season, he will play alongside Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, who will attract a ton of defensive attention, paving the way for quality looks, something Thompson has missed for the past two seasons.

Thus, there is a chance that he has his most efficient season of his career, propelling him to the 50-40-90 club.