Basketball

“Which record of mine are you going to go after Michael Jordan?”: When Bill Russell challenged the Bulls legend to try to go after his absurd Finals record

“Which record of mine are you going to go after Michael Jordan?”: When Bill Russell challenged the Bulls legend to try to go after his absurd Finals record
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
“For everybody who was saying ‘almost’, that go one for y’all right there”: Ja Morant calls out his haters while talking about his jaw-dropping dunk on Jakob Poeltl
Next Article
"LeBron James is a model of consistency, professionalism, and greatness": Stephen A. Smith reprimands Lakers Nation for booing the superstar recently 
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James is a model of consistency, professionalism, and greatness": Stephen A. Smith reprimands Lakers Nation for booing the superstar recently 
“LeBron James is a model of consistency, professionalism, and greatness”: Stephen A. Smith reprimands Lakers Nation for booing the superstar recently 

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith calls out the Lakers Nation for booing LeBron James during…