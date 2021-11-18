“Why’s Savannah James mad at me for taking her phone?”: When LeBron James hilariously got onto Instagram live using his wife’s phone following a Game 7 victory

LeBron James gets onto Instagram live using Savannah James’s phone after a Game 7 victory and the latter clearly isn’t happy about that.

LeBron James had perhaps his greatest 3-round Playoff run in 2018 on a Cleveland Cavaliers roster that was clearly not one that could compete for a championship. However, given just how dominant James was over the Eastern Conference that season, the Cavs made the NBA Finals off the back of quite the signature game from the eventual 4x champ.

LeBron James dropped an incredible 35 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and dished out 9 assists in a Game 7 victory over a Boston Celtics roster that didn’t feature Kyrie Irving or Gordon Hayward. Some question the Cavs for even being in a Game 7 situation against a team that was led offensively by a teen Jayson Tatum but that isn’t a reason to discredit the shear dominance that LeBron displayed on that night.

Following the 87-79 victory, LeBron James got up to a few ‘shenanigans’ on Instagram using his wife’s account, much to her dismay.

Savannah James isn’t pleased with LeBron James for using her Instagram account.

Savannah James and LeBron James are considered by many to be the NBA’s ‘it’ couple due to the fact that they have never been involved in a single controversy together and well, are just incredibly wholesome. Savannah has taken to her Instagram on several occasions to showcase some of her day-to-day activities and this around, seems as though Bron wanted in on it too.

After a stressful 7-game series against Boston, the 4x Finals MVP decompressed poolside with his wife but did so by taking to her Instagram live using her phone. Upon panning the camera to his wife, viewers could hilariously see just how displeased she was with the whole ordeal.