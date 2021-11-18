“Russell Westbrook had his powers stolen mid-dribble for Space Jam 3”: NBA Twitter erupts, blaming LeBron James’ potential sequel for the Lakers guard’s on court mishap

Russell Westbrook fumbles the ball mid-dribble as the Lakers face off against the Bucks, leading to NBA fans roasting him online.

With Russell Westbrook averaging close to a career high in turnovers this 2021-22 NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, he’s bound to have a couple silly mistakes every other game. He’s already had a couple lowlights for the purple and gold merely 15 games into the year, minus tonight’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brining Russ on board alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis; Rob Pelinka knew what he was in for. As NBA analysts have been saying for years, Russell Westbrook and his desire to go full throttle on each and every possession can be quite detrimental to him and his team as well.

Aside from his turnovers, a couple of his missed shots are also ones that are quite bewildering to any on-lookers in the arena and at home. Westbrook had one of these possessions early in the game against the Bucks.

NBA Twitter reacts to Russell Westbrook and his fumble mid-dribble.

NBA Twitter isn’t a safe space for any players in the league as the smallest mistakes on the court can lead to fan and trolls online belittling that player in several 1000 tweets. Russell Westbrook has been at the receiving end of these ‘roasts’ by fans on much too many occasions and this time around is no different.

In a particular possession in the 2nd quarter, Westbrook brings the ball up the floor and gets to his favorite spot on the floor, the left wing inside the arc, and inexplicably loses his dribble. This results in him immediately turning around for a heavily contested fadeaway jumper.

This was done on purpose .. it’s for space jam 3. @russwest44 lost his powers in this scene — malcolm (@malcolmtyson) November 18, 2021

I love Russ but this play was funny asf — Lucas ‍♂️ (@forwardice) November 18, 2021

There’s at LEAST 5 bonehead Russ plays every game — ️ (@izzyb3k) November 18, 2021

It’s safe to say NBA Twitter was not pleased with the decision Russell Westbrook made in this particular moment.