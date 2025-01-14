“White Guy’s With Us”: When Comedian Jack Whitehall Recalled How Epic Night Out With Lebron James Almost Ended Early

Meeting LeBron James is always a memorable experience, even for a fellow celebrity. British comedian, Jack Whitehall, may have had one of the best encounters with the future Hall of Famer during the 2012 London Olympics. The 36-year-old dove into the surprise meeting during an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show in 2014.

Advertisement

Whitehall set the scene of the story, sharing that he was filming in Manchester before stopping at his hotel bar. While grabbing a drink, he noticed a “big, stocky, athletic guy” and stopped to ask him what his line of business was. The player, who Whitehall didn’t yet know, revealed he was with the USA Men’s Basketball team and nodded to the rest of the squad. Soon after, LeBron, who Whitehall did recognize, walked over and introduced himself. He said, “Hey, I’m LJ,” Whitehall recalled of James’ cool demeanor. Whitehall admitted he didn’t keep nearly the same poise while meeting the King.

LeBron proceeded to ask the comedian about good bar spots in the area, considering the team would be in Manchester for several days. Whitehall excitedly took the opportunity to show the entirety of the US Men’s Team his favorite bar spot. The comedian emphasized how cars were screeching to a halt in the street to marvel at the spectacle. Eventually, when the group arrived at the bar, it seemed as if that would be the end of Whitehall’s excursion.

Whitehall recalled how once the team was let in, the doorman pulled the rope in front of him and blocked his path. The comedian said he felt a rush of disappointment that security could be stopping him from one of the greatest nights of his life. However, Whitehall’s night was saved by a booming voice from inside. It was LeBron, who shouted to the doorman, “Hey, the white guy’s with us!”

Somehow, this wasn’t Whitehall’s only humorous experience with the NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers pulled a prank on Whitehall

While attending a Philadelphia 76ers game during the hype of Ben Simmons’ rookie season, Whitehall became the victim of a hilarious prank. During the halftime festivities, the comedian was brought to the court in order to attempt a blindfolded half-court heave. After shooting the shot, before even removing his blindfold, the arena was flooded with cheers, convincing Whitehall that he had nailed the improbable shot.

Upon looking at the replay, though, he realized that the moment wasn’t nearly as special as he had imagined. The ball sailed under the rim, prompting an “Oh, no” from the announcer and an embarrassed Whitehall to bury his head in his hands. The comedian fell for one of the oldest tricks in the book but took the prank like a champ after his initial humiliation.