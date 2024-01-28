Who Are Anthony Davis’ Parents and Other FAQs About His Family

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis has been one of the best two-way players for around a decade now. The 6 feet 10 inches tall forward also helped LeBron James and the Lakers to a title in 2020. The All-Star’s on-court accomplishments are well-known at this point. But what about his origins and his personal life? Let us have a brief look at Anthony Davis’ life.

Advertisement

Who are Anthony Davis’ parents?

His father Anthony Davis Sr. and his mother Erainer had been high school sweethearts together for over 33 years. On March 11, 1993, Erainer Davis gave birth to Anthony Davis in Chicago Illinois.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ItsShowTimeMimi/status/1337931563879821316?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Davis heavily outdid his parents in terms of height. Erainer is 6’1” while her husband and Davis’ father is 6’3” in comparison to 6’10” Davis. They have played a crucial role in carving Davis’ hooping career and were heavily involved in his decisions.

Does Anthony Davis have siblings?

On March 11, 1993, Erainer didn’t just give birth to AD. She was also blessed with a daughter whom the couple named Antoinette. Unlike her brother, Antoinette was just 5 feet 8 inches and didn’t pursue a career in basketball. Before having the twins, the couple also had a daughter, who they named Iesha Davis. The eldest child Iesha is 5’10” and hooped for Richard J. Daley College in Chicago.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Ananth_Pandian/status/588503345666650112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Davis has constantly been seen with his sister and calls his twin sister his “other half.”

Is Anthony Davis married?

In September 2021, Davis tied the knot with Marlen Polanco Davis. It is unclear when the two started dating, but they have been together since 2017. The pair made their first red carpet appearance on February 9, 2020, during the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty. On September 18, 2021, the couple got married in Beverly Hills, California.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Ciq44xPvPg3/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Davis’ teammates LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Jared Dudley were part of this star-fueled marriage ceremony. Both Anthony and Marlin are closed about their private life and prefer to stay away from the limelight.

Does Anthony Davis have kids?

On November 1, 2017, Marlen Polanco Davis gave birth to Nala Davis. Apart from having a daughter, the couple welcomed two sons in 2021 and 2023 respectively. The pair keeps their children away from the public eye and their photos are a rarity on the internet.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1680398153722351616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Anthony Davis keeps a low profile and not much is known about his private life. But what is known is that he considers family as the most important part of his life. In 2019, he told Haute Living,

“The greatest luxury in life is family. I think no matter what you go through, your family is always going to be there.”

Perhaps he wants to be lowkey with his private life because he considers his family sacred.