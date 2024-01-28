Anthony Davis’ Twin Sister: How Many Siblings Does The Lakers Superstar Have?

When it comes to Los Angeles Lakers star forward Anthony Davis, the news and highlights mostly revolve around his accomplishments on the court. That said, every now and then, fans get to see a glimpse of Davis’ personal life through social media posts and more. But there isn’t much information out there on AD’s siblings.

Advertisement

The son of Anthony Davis Sr. and his mother Erainer, AD is not the only child in the family. In fact, Davis has two siblings, both sisters, one of whom is his twin, Antoinette Davis.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YCSNOW23/status/1156706069672079360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Anthony Davis had a huge growth spurt during his initial years of college. From being a 6’3 point guard, Davis skyrocketed to 6’10, changing his role on the floor drastically. AD could credit his parents for his genes as his father is listed at 6’3 whereas his mother stands at 6’1.

Anthony Davis’ twin sister Antoinette Davis does not share the same passion for basketball as her brother, and her height is the same way. While Davis is listed as a towering 6’10, Antoinette’s height is only 5’8.

AD also has an elder sister who did take up basketball as well. Davis’ elder sister, Iesha Davis’ listed height is 5’10. She played basketball at the Richard J. Daley College in Chicago on their freshman team.

According to Kentucky Sports Radio, Iesha Davis was also drafted by the Harlem Globetrotters once. Growing up, Iesha had a great influence on AD’s development as a kid. The Lakers star had once even compared his relationship with his sister to Cheryl and Reggie Miller, the great basketball sibling duo.

Anthony Davis’ affection towards his sister

Anthony Davis may keep his private and romantic life under wraps but when it comes to his sisters and his family, AD does not shy away from showering them with love and displaying it on social media with pictures and videos.

Advertisement

Antoinette Davis on the other hand has similar traits as her brother when it comes to avoiding the spotlight. Despite being influenced by his elder sister, Davis has often referred to Antoinette as ‘My Other Half.’

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Ananth_Pandian/status/588503345666650112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Leading a private life, not many know that Anthony Davis is a father of three children. He is married to Marlen Polanco, who gave birth to Davis’ daughter Nala back in 2017. She is 6 years old as of now. Both Davis and Polanco also parent two twin boys but not much information about them has been released to the public.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1680398153722351616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Much like Davis, his family too tends to avoid the fame and the paparazzi that comes with having an NBA superstar as a son or sibling. Really, the only way to find out more about his family is to follow the Davis’ social media accounts.