Who Is Brittney Griner’s Partner And Is She Married?

Credits: Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner kisses her wife Cherelle Griner after the home opener loss against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on May 21, 2023.

It would be an understatement to say that WNBA star Brittney Griner had a tough couple of months last year. After being held by the Russian government for carrying illegal substances through her luggage, Griner may have sustained some of the harshest living conditions after living her life large as a basketball star. But apart from her off-the-court drama, let’s dive into Griner’s personal life.

Is Brittney Griner married? A short and simple answer to that is, yes. The Phoenix Mercury star is currently married to Cherelle Watson who later went on to take Griner’s title, changing her name to Cherelle Griner.

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Watson initially crossed paths with one another in 2009 when both of them were attending college at Baylor University in Texas. Though the two did not start dating years after, Griner was sure that Cherelle was ‘The One’ for her.

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Watson rekindled their spark after a few years which led to the two getting serious about their relationship with one another. In 2018, Griner ended up popping the question to Cherelle.

On August 2, 2018, Brittney Griner and Cherelle Watson got engaged as the WNBA star broke the news on Instagram through a now-deleted post. As per People.com, this was Griner’s caption of the post.

“My best friend, my lover, my partner in life. I love you. I’m so lucky to have you in my life forever,” she continued. “You never gave up on me even when I gave up on myself. You have pull me from the ashes and held me up when I couldn’t stand. You really are my backbone and my spirit that keeps me going. I love you baby.”

It did not take the two lovebirds long to intertwine with one another through holy matrimony. On June 18, 2019, Griner and Cherelle both walked down the aisle and tied the knot with one another. And since then, fans have been getting constant updates on the two through news and social media posts.

Cherelle Griner was a huge advocate for Brittney Griner after she was detained in Russia. The wife of the WNBA star struggled to get Brittney back safe to her for 10 gruesome months until the news finally broke that the Phoenix Mercury star was finally coming home.

Brittney Griner’s past relationship and issues

Prior to her current relationship with Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner was once married before as well. After graduating from Baylor University in Texas, Griner made her debut in the WNBA where she met Glory Johnson in 2014.

Brittney Griner’s relationship with Glory Johnson was short-lived as the two were constantly making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Even after the charges of assault and disorderly conduct between the two, Griner and Johnson announced they were expecting twins.

However, the two were not able to work out their differences as they went on to get a divorce. The annulment was filed in 2015 and the judge granted the couple their divorce in 2016. Griner was ordered to pay child support to Johnson.

In an interview with People Magazine, Brittney Griner’s ex and WNBA star Glory Johnson opened up about the things that went wrong between the two and how they went from the WNBA’s power couple to absolute strangers within a few years. Brittney Griner and Glory Johnson are not together but do share a working relationship now at least.

Griner and Cherelle Watson will have their fifth anniversary in the coming month of June as the two share a happy life with one another.