Who is Bronny James' 'Rumored Girlfriend'? Everything We Know About Parker Whitfield

After his much anticipated entry in the NBA, intrigue about Bronny James’ love life has increased. The 20-year-old is yet to publicly announce if he is dating someone. However, he has often been spotted with Parker Whitfield since August. Many fans noticed their sparkling chemistry as they sat beside each other during the 2024 Olympics, cheering for Team USA Men’s Basketball team.

It triggered rumors about Bronny being in a relationship with Whitfield. Now the rumors haven’t been confirmed, but let’s take a look at Whitfield’s connection with the newly recruited Lakers star.

Their connection goes back to Sierra Canyon High School from where they both graduated in 2023. While Bronny was playing for the school’s men’s basketball team, Whitfield was a part of their Varsity Softball squad. The sports connection may have played a big role in bringing them together.

Meanwhile, they are also both kids of celebrities. Parker Whitfield’s mother Salli Richardson-Whitfield is a renowned actress. She has featured in 29 movies including I Am Legend, which has Will Smith in the lead role. She shot up to fame through the TV series Eureka.

Whitfield’s father Dondré Whitfield also has a solid legacy in the TV industry. He played the role of Robert Foreman in NBC’s TV series The Cosby Show and featured in the main cast of Queen Sugar, a TV series by the Oprah Winfrey Network show.

After graduating from Sierra Canyon High School last year, Whitfield is pursuing her undergrad in Spelman College, which is a liberal arts college for women.

When Whitfield left for Spelman College in August of last year, her father, Dondre Whitfield, shared an emotional Instagram post about her daughter growing up from a kid.

A part of his post read, “While I’m celebrating that Parker is coming into her self and her womanhood, I’m also grieving over the the fact that she no longer my child.”

He uploaded yet another heartfelt Instagram post on her 20th birthday last week. The 55-year-old was proud of what his daughter has accomplished and showed full faith in her.

A part of his post read, “Parker you have become an intelligent, kind hearted and thoughtful young woman!!!! I’m proud of who you are and who you continue to become!!!!! Daddy loves you so much!!! You have become everything that your mom and I intentioned you to be!”

Bronny James also hung out with Parker’s family on her birthday. During the Paris Olympics, the Whitfield family was cheering for LeBron James. Parker’s parents wore his #6 jersey and LBJ shared many high-fives with them.

The James and the Whitfields have been on close terms, which have opened pathways for their children to meet up regularly. However, both Bronny James and Parker Whitefield are yet to officially announce if they are dating each other.