Bronny James Spotted with Rumored Girlfriend Parker Whitfield While Leaving Trading Card Event

Nickeem Khan
Published

Credits: Imagn Images and Lauren Jones

Although Bronny James has been the focus of a lot of media scrutiny lately following the 2024 NBA Draft, the Lakers guard has kept his personal life private for the most part. However, LeBron James’ son was reportedly spotted with his rumored girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, during a trading card event.

Bronny was in attendance at the Fanatics Collectibles’ Topps Hobby Rip Night at Santa Monica. In a post on X, Lauren Jones of the Sporting Tribune reported that the newly recruited Lakers guard was seen leaving the event with a special person.

In the clip posted by Jones, Bronny could be seen interacting with his fans as the girl with him hesitantly leaves the building.

This wasn’t the first instance that the two have been spotted together. Bronny celebrated Parker’s birthday with her family earlier this year.

Bronny and Parker share a great connection, which stems from their high school years. Both attended Sierra Canyon high school in California and were student-athletes for their school. While Bronny belonged to the basketball court, Parker was a star player on the softball team.

The connection has brought their families together as well. Parker’s parents wore LeBron jerseys during the Paris Olympics to cheer on their family friend representing Team USA.

Bronny attended the trading card event as a special guest. During the event, he opened up about his experience collecting cards. His answers weren’t a surprise to many.

The only thing that I collect is my dad, his older stuff,” Bronny said.

Shortly after that, he named a card from his collection that is his prized possession,

It was one of the old Cavs ones. Where he had the orange and blue jersey,” Bronny said.

Even though he is yet to debut for the Lakers, Bronny pulled a huge crowd at the trading card event. Many fans were able to trade cards with the young star, making for an amazing event.

Amidst the commotion of the crowd, Bronny kept his entourage close by, with Parker being the one he was seen the most with.

There is no confirmation that the two are in a relationship, but rumors suggest that they are.

