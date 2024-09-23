Who is Salli Richardson-Whitfield? Everything We Know About Bronny James’ Rumored Girlfriend’s Mom

Bronny James’ rumored romance with Parker Whitfield has garnered a lot of attention. While Bronny is the son of NBA legend LeBron James, Whitfield’s parents are A-list celebrities as well. Her mom Salli Richardson-Whitfield is a renowned actress and has now transitioned into the role of a director.

Advertisement

She has acted in 29 movies and is best known for playing Angela in the 1994 action-comedy flick A Low Down Dirty Shame.

Apart from that, she has been part of numerous TV shows. The 56-year-old has been in the main cast of five TV serials, making a huge impact as one of the leads in the sci-fi series Eureka.

Since the 2010s, she has adopted the role of a director. Richardson-Whitfield usually directs episodes in a series, and was both the executive producer and director of four episodes of The Gilded Age.

Additionally, she was also the executive producer and director of five episodes of HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty.

Her directorial work has earned huge acclaim. In 2019, she won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series, the “I Get Physical” episode in the Luke Cage series.

Apart from that, she also nabbed the Black Reel Award for Most Outstanding Director in a Comedy Series for the episode “Black Like Us” in the TV series Blackish.

While Parker Whitfield’s mom has left a significant imprint in the entertainment industry, her father has also built a remarkable acting career.

Dondré Whitfield’s prolific acting career

Parker Whitfield’s father and Salli Richardson-Whitfield’s husband Dondré Whitfield has worked in 22 movies as an actor. Meanwhile, he has been part of the main cast of several TV series, coming into national prominence for his role in The Cosby Series.

He played a prominent role in the TV series Queen Sugar and was a part of the episode that his wife directed.

While the husband and wife duo has been active in the entertainment industry, their daughter Parker has been involved in sports and Academics.

Like Bronny James, she completed her High School education at Sierra Canyon High School and was a member of their Varsity Softball squad. Currently, she is enrolled in an undergraduate course at the Spelman College, an all-women liberal arts college,

Meanwhile, her young brother Dré Whitfield is also a student athlete like her, pursuing a career in golf.