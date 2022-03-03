“Who is this Walmart Skip Bayless selecting Larry Bird over LeBron James?!”: Analyst Chris Russo gets heavily trolled for his latest take on the Celtics and Lakers legends  

Analyst Chris Russo revealed why he thought Larry Bird at his peak was a better player than LeBron James at his pick.

ESPN’s “First Take” has given us several hot takes, to say the least. Recently, analyst Chris Russo went on national TV to call “prime Larry Bird” a better player than LeBron James at his prime. The 62-year-old spoke his mind out:

“In the peak of his career, and this is my opinion now. Peak of his career, I’ll take Bird [over LeBron James]. If I got a series to win for my life, in his prime, when he won the three straight MVPs. This is in the early to mid-80s – I’m taking this guy right there. He was an assassin, he’s a tremendous passer, one of the great shooters you ever saw in your life, never missed free throws.

(Larry) Always had the right persona for the games against the Lakers. Totally outplayed Magic in the ’84 Finals, it wasn’t even close. When Bird was phenomenal and Magic was awful, when the Lakers lost in 7 games. Here is a game for you that is fascinating. Remember that game in ’84, in the 100-degree night, in the Boston Garden. They couldn’t move it was so hot. Bird, 15-20 from the floor, didn’t miss a free throw, 17 rebounds, 32 points… they ended up winning that series in 7 games.

Stephen A, I never saw Bird in a big series come up small, never. I saw LeBron do it. Because against Dallas, the year that Mavericks beat them with Nowitzki, LeBron was awful in that series. Absolutely horrendous. Bad.”

NBA Twitter blasts Chris Russo for his wild take on LeBron James and Larry Bird

As soon as Chris “Mad Dog” Russo made this rather bizarre take, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Who tf is this Walmart Skip Bayless? https://t.co/U4YSAq5tY5 — LAvsEverybody (@LAvsEverybody) March 2, 2022

Did Bird ever have to carry a team. Seems like those Celtic teams had hall of famers everywhere. He was great no doubt but this Lebron hate gotta stop. — 7ven (@krakdthecd) March 3, 2022

The athleticism alone. Lebron at 37 is better than Bird at any age. Lebron can do everything. Play 1 through 5. Run the offense. Lebron’s only weak spot is free throws which at 75% isn’t terrible. — Dr. Paco Hinton (@DrPacoHinton) March 3, 2022

