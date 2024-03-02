Who is Yasmine Lopez? Why is Lakers Player Christian Wood Being Linked to Her?

Lakers power forward Christian Wood‘s personal life has started gaining the attention of NBA fans after he was embroiled in controversy. Wood has been involved with a social media model and influencer, Yasmine Lopez, with whom he had a baby in the middle of last year. Lopez has even posted pictures of herself posing with the baby on her Instagram page, clarifying she is the mother of Christian Wood’s son.

However, as of now, Wood and Lopez are involved in a controversy stemming from the differences between the couple. Though the details of the differences are unknown, Lopez was arrested just a few days back for trespassing into Wood’s house and vandalizing his car. The social media influencer allegedly left scratches on the bonnet, hood, and doors of Wood’s Mercedes-Benz. The cops arrested Lopez for her act of vandalism and recovered Wood’s license plate from her pocket.

Following this incident, several accusations have started popping up against Wood, one such by Lopez’s friend Tamera Kissen, who was babysitting Lopez and Wood’s son after Lopez reportedly assigned her this responsibility.

Kissen has alleged that the Lakers power forward showed up at Kissen’s doorstep with a shovel in his left hand earlier last Saturday morning. She has also uploaded a clip of the heated exchange between her and Wood on her Instagram page. Woods allegedly called the police to mitigate the issue, as per Kissen. However, when the law enforcement officers arrived, the situation was mostly defused, and the two parties engaged in normal conversation after that.

Following this incident, Wood and his sister have launched a social media war against the accusations levied on the Lakers player. Though Kissen revealed her side of the story through her Instagram, Wood’s sister defended her brother, calling Kissen’s accusations lies. She claimed that the police arresting Wood’s child’s mother prompted the Lakers forward to get his son after being advised by the cops. The issue led to a long-drawn social media battle, with each side trying to counter accuse the other.

Christian Wood was finally granted a restraining order against Lopez, with whom he had previously broken up in 2022. According to Wood, his model ex-girlfriend had made his life ‘a living hell’ and had also previously vandalized his car when he was a part of the Dallas Mavericks.

According to TMZ, Lopez has been ordered to steer clear of Wood and stay at least 100 yards from the Lakers forward as part of the restraining order. However, the only exception granted is for brief and peaceful contact, but only when it comes to conversations related to their child. The order also states that Lopez cannot possess a firearm while the order is active. The temporary restraining order is valid until March 20, 2024.

Yasmine Lopez has been accused of harassing other athletes as well

This is not the first incident of Yasmine Lopez confronting an NBA or NFL star. According to screenshots surfacing on social media, Lopez has been disclosed as trying to plot a scheme to embroil Ja Morant in controversy while also trying to ‘trap’ NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles star DeSean Jackson with a baby to ‘secure the bag’.

However, just after these screenshots surfaced, Lopez responded that these allegations were fabricated against her and denied all such claims. Furthermore, she accused another model of faking the DMs in order to frame her in this situation. At the moment, neither Ja Morant nor DeSean Jackson have commented on this ordeal.