Lonnie Walker IV Taunts Jusuf Nurkic Ahead of Lakers-Blazers Matchup, ‘It’s Going To Be a Long Day For Him’

The Lakers have started poorly this season. Tonight they face Damian Lillard, Nurkic, and the Blazers, but Lonnie Walker is confident.

Things haven’t been going too well for the LA Lakers. The team is down 0-2 at the start of the 2022-2023 regular season, and they aren’t exactly playing good basketball.

However, one of the positives they can take away after the first two games is the form of new signing Lonnie Walker IV. The guard had a poor first game against the Warriors, but bounced back well against the Clippers, scoring 26 points.

His hot streak against the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George seems to have given him confidence. Enough to believe that he will be a problem for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lonnie Walker IV is confident he can cause problems for a Trail Blazers team led by Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic

Tonight, the LA Lakers take on the Portland Trail Blazers in their third game of the season. The purple and gold suffered two defeats in their first two games, a stark contrast to Portland which won both of theirs.

This is why it comes as a surprise that Lonnie Walker IV is quite confident ahead of their clash. In a video from a Lakers practice session, Walker can be heard boldly claiming he would be giving Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic a tough time.

Turn the sound up & you can hear Lonnie Walker in the background 😭😭 “If Nurkic ain’t fouling me, it’s gonna be a long day for him” pic.twitter.com/CJYXEJ5IvB — 🌟 (@LALeBron23) October 23, 2022

Granted, Lonnie had a great game last time out. However, the same cannot be said for the rest of the Lakers. On the other hand, his self-proclaimed target Nurkic has been equally good.

Not to mention the fine form of Damian Lillard. He will undoubtedly be the biggest problem for the Lakers tonight.

Damian Lillard is on track to pass Clyde Drexler’s all-time Blazers scoring record

Clyde ‘The Glide’ Drexler is perhaps the greatest player in the Trail Blazers’ franchise history. He is their all-time leading scorer, but will soon be surpassed by Damian Lillard. Dame happens to be just 470 points shy of breaking the record.

It certainly would be a big milestone for Lillard, and may even help his case as the greatest Trail Blazer. Although that NBA Championship remains elusive.

