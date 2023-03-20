“Who Needs LeBron James?” Skip Bayless Says Austin Reaves Is More Than Enough to Help The Lakers Win

The Lakers have every right to be happy right now – they just managed to reverse the Dallas Mavericks situation. They converted a losing moment into a winning one, with the help of one man, Austin Reaves. The Lakers sophomore had a career night, scoring 35 points against the Orlando Magic.

Reaves was excellent the whole game. Scoring at will, and hitting some tough shots, he made sure the game was kept an arm’s distance from Orlando. At one point in the fourth quarter, it looked like it could tip in the Magic’s favor, but Reaves went ahead and hit some decisive shots and took the game away from them.

Most of it was because of his tenacity to get to the rim and make those otherwise un-scorable shots. He made a lot of the circus shots, akin to some Harlem Globe Trotters. The kid could do no wrong, and Skip Bayless was loving it. He was excited, just as LeBron James was, watching from the sidelines.

Austin Reaves has stepped up greatly to enhance the scoring options for the Lakers, taking some responsibility from Anthony Davis.

Who needs Bron when you have “Hillbilly Kobe”? Tonight Austin Reaves had some George Reeves in him. Dare I say he’s … athletic? #BoomerSooner — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 20, 2023

Skip Bayless thinks LeBron James is not needed – Austin Reaves is enough as of now

If Austin Reaves continues his scoring at this rate, he could very well be the third pillar of the Anthony Davis-Bron duo. D’Angelo Russell is doing his part, but there is always the possibility that he leaves. Reaves is still on his rookie contract, and could very well sign with the Lakers again.

Skip Bayless has even gone to the length of asking if LBJ is really needed – the same man who’s been promoting his return since he got injured. And if this continues, Bron can take all the rest he needs and come back fit for the playoffs. Every bit of experience is needed, and Bron is THE man when it comes to the playoffs.

The Lakers are a more cohesive team without LeBron James – will that be the case in terms of Playoff strength as well?

Despite losing a fair few games, the Lakers are still in running for the play-in tournament. And if luck is in their favor, they could climb to spots higher than that as well. The teams above them are not infallible anymore, and the ones around them are fighting ferociously to capture their spots.

If the Lakers do continue their run, AR-15 would be one of the main reasons why they made it. He would have led the purple and gold to a playoff spot, almost entirely through just his will and determination to do it alone. LeBron James – is just the cherry on top of this cake at the moment – Darwin Ham and Rob Pelinka have been baking, and the cake is ready!