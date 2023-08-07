“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”: Klay Thompson Confesses ‘Hate Messages on Social Media’ Turned Him Into a Human Encyclopedia

Klay Thompson and Paul George recently delivered NBA fans a captivating podcast experience. The episode of Podcast P exceeded expectations, touching on Thompson’s intriguing persona and revealing his ‘human encyclopedia’ label, playfully coined by teammate Stephen Curry. Thompson linked his knowledge-seeking nature to the prevalence of ‘hate messages’ online, using curiosity to counter negativity. This revelation illuminated the power of adversity to fuel personal growth. The conversation showcased the dynamic chemistry between the players and highlighted Thompson’s multifaceted interests.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, it was none other than Stephen Curry who coined Thompson’s new nickname, recognizing his insatiable thirst for knowledge. The affectionate moniker captures Thompson’s diverse interests and his ability to delve deeply into various subjects.

Klay Thompson, The Human Encyclopedia

Asked about Stephen Curry’s playful moniker for him, Klay Thompson elaborated on his transformation into a ‘human encyclopedia.’ Reflecting on his journey, Thompson, a millennial immersed in digital culture, revealed how he harnessed his smartphone time to explore diverse subjects. He shared:

Advertisement

“As millennials, we’re constantly glued to our phones. While Wikipedia might not be the most reliable source, it offers a rabbit hole of intriguing information. I find myself immersed in topics spanning history, sports, the ocean, government affairs, and more. It might not have an immediate impact on my life, but it’s like preparation for a hypothetical appearance on ‘Jeopardy’ or ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.’ When confronted with negativity on social media, I’ve chosen to engage my curiosity by exploring new things on Wikipedia or Reddit.”

Recognizing that Wikipedia isn’t always the most reliable source, he admitted to getting lost in deep dives on platforms like Wikipedia and Reddit. His interests span from history to sports, oceans, and even foreign affairs. Despite the randomness of his learning, he expressed that this pursuit serves as an engaging way to counter the negativity he encounters on social media. Rather than being disheartened by hurtful comments on platforms like Instagram and Twitter, he chooses to channel his free time into learning something new.

He humorously mentioned that this information might not be directly applicable to his life but could come in handy if he ever appears on quiz shows like “Jeopardy” or “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.” In essence, he found a productive and constructive way to engage with his phone, opting for knowledge-seeking over negativity.

Klay Thompson Is a Man of Many Talents

During an engaging conversation featuring Curry, Thompson, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce, the intriguing notion of swapping sports emerged. As the four superstars contemplated this crossover, Curry and Klay playfully assessed Mahomes and Kelce’s basketball potential. Meanwhile, Curry proposed that Klay’s attributes could translate well to a wide receiver role in football. Klay refuted this notion with a steadfast claim: “I am a quarterback.” Drawing from his high school football experience, he asserted his conviction, echoing similarities to NFL great Tom Brady.

Advertisement

Klay’s self-assured quarterback proclamation wasn’t just a playful remark. He envisioned himself as a football force, even comparing his quarterback prowess to the legendary Tom Brady’s. Additionally, his assertion provided a glimpse into his versatile talents, echoing his role as a ‘human encyclopedia,’ driven by a passion for learning something new every day. Klay’s confident aspirations and ability to seamlessly delve into different domains showcased a multidimensional sports figure.