“Why are you shooting the ball in warm-ups and you never shoot it in the game?”: Charles Barkley hilariously mocks Draymond Green 

Inside the NBA analyst, Charles Barkley hilariously trolls Draymond Green for only shooting the ball during warmups, continuing his hate campaign against Dub Nation.

Charles Barkley’s dislike for the Bay Area is pretty evident now, with the former MVP openly expressing his dislike for the city of San Francisco in front of Warriors fans. Thus it was only a matter of time before The Chucskter would have to face the rants of fans outside the Chase Center.

“And y’all city sucks too!” Charles Barkley has no chill for Warriors fans after they chanted “Chuck you suck!” 😂 (via @sandeepchandok) pic.twitter.com/kablLFCcVD — Bally Sports (@BallySports) May 21, 2022

Kenny Smith: “Why do you think the Mavs are the best team?” Charles Barkley: “I don’t think they’re the best team. I just can’t pick the Warriors because I hate their fans. Their fans are obnoxious… I just wanna see these people suffer.” 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/lL6XuR2wi7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 21, 2022

Nonetheless, Barkley was not ready to let his guard off either, giving it back to the crowd. While it’s next to impossible to dislike a city like San Francisco, Barkley stated he never had a good time at the Bay as his reason for hating on the city and the Warriors fans.

The Chuckster didn’t stop here, with the next target on his radar being Warriors forward Draymond Green. It’s no secret that Green isn’t the best when it comes to shooting but has no reason to worry, having the Splash Brothers by his side.

Green, who is now part of the Turner group, joined the cast of Inside the NBA for a conversation during his practice, with Barkley having some interesting comments on his shooting.

Charles Barkley pokes fun at Draymond Green’s shooting abilities.

Though Green might have cooled off in his shooting over the past couple of seasons, the former DPOY did know how to score, especially during the foundation years of the Warriors dynasty. Green had efficient shooting stats, specifically between 2014-16.

In what may come across as a shock to many, Green shot 38.8% from the 3-point line during the iconic 73-9 season. However, with the arrival of Kevin Durant and the Splash Brothers handling the offensive end of schemes, Green took a backseat when it came to shooting.

Fast forward to the 2022 WCF, Green joined the cast of Inside the NBA for a conversation amid his warmup. However, the interaction soon turned into a trash talk contest between Chuck and Green.

“Why are you shooting the ball in warm-ups and you never shoot it in the game?” Chuck and @Money23Green going at it again 🤣 pic.twitter.com/A6DQkPZxoA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 21, 2022

The back and forth between the two All-Stars continued with Draymond warning Barkley about going against Warriors fans. Nevertheless, The Chuckster was in no mood to back off.

With the two superstars hilariously going back and forth, one can only wait to have Green at TNT on a full-time basis.