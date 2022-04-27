“Draymond Green had a moral obligation to punch LeBron James’ b*lls!”: When Charles Barkley justified Warriors star’s behavior after he was stepped over by the King

When Charles Barkley made his hilarious verdict on Draymond Green’s assault on LeBron James’s family jewels public

Draymond Green has never been one of those players to hide their emotions on the court.

Since his earliest found footage, the man has always been one of those guys to be the loudest. He gets in opponents’ faces, trash talks with them with an evil smile, and even get physical if needed.

But, one time during the 2016 NBA Finals, perhaps he went just a tad bit too far with LeBron James. And when the King retaliated with disrespect of his own… well, this happened.

A hit to the jewels is never a pleasant one. But, a deliberate punch to them? Yeah, it’s fair to say things got chippy between the two players very quickly.

When it happened, despite James having an equal part to play in this scuffle, the entire NBA community scrutinized Green for his actions. That is, the entire community, except Charles Barkley.

Instead of going against the Warriors star, Chuck actually justified his actions completely. And let’s just say you’re going to want to see it.

Charles Barkley once said Draymond Green was ‘morally obligated’ to do what he did during the 2016 NBA Finals

As we said earlier, LeBron James had an equal part to play in this scuffle. At the end of the day, stepping over somebody isn’t the nicest thing to do in basketball. And a player like Draymond Green, of course, he wasn’t going to take that lying down.

It was with those things in mind, that Charles Barkley had the following to say on Sirius XM Bleacher Report radio.

“When a guy steps over you, you have a moral obligation to punch him in the balls, because that’s really disrespectful to step over a guy. You’re supposed to pop him in his junk if he steps over you like that… That’s a perfectly fine response… You got to act like you didn’t try to do it; I will admit that. When somebody steps over you, they’re doing that intentionally to rub it in your face… They’re deliberately trying to punk you in that situation!”

Now, we won’t say Chuck is wrong for this. When you’re disrespected on the floor like that, it is justified to react a certain way.

Still, popping him in the privates? Not something we’d personally like to do.

