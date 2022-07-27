“Why can’t I be the MVP of the league?”: 6’2″ Derrick rose manifested his career goals exactly one year after giving a bold statement

Derrick Rose could have been so great – he was jumping out of the gym and nobody could stop him.

Derrick Rose was one of the best players to ever put on the Chicago Bulls uniform – he could have been up in the rafters along with Michael Jordan if he did not get injured. But now he’s just a role player on the Knicks. Someone as talented as he should not be on the bench in one of the most disappointing teams in the history of the NBA.

He tried, and the organization did too, for so long after his recovery, but it just wasn’t there. Jimmy Butler was brought in to help take some load off of Rose, but the offense just wasn’t there anymore. The once explosive PG was just a tame version of his past self. D-Rose struggled quite a bit because of his consciousness to keep his knee intact.

He did have a brief resurgence with the Timberwolves but got traded to the Detroit Pistons of all places. If there was any plan to even make a slight comeback, all of it was taken away when he played for the Pistons for 2 years. However, the PG is back in New York and hopes to stay there for the rest of his career. When Brook Lopez has a better career than you, you know you’ve not fulfilled your insane potential.

Derrick Rose was the original Ja Morant – He could have been the greatest PG if not for his injuries

Ja Morant may be mesmerizing the league with his athletic plays currently, but Derrick Rose was doing it 10 years ago. He was enjoying one of the best runs in the history of the game until his injury. That one injury against the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs ruined what could be a dream career.

If only he learned how to land with 2 feet instead of one – life would be so different. He was on track to become a part of the NBA top 75 but faded away into being just another what could have been. Greg Oden and Derrick Rose are two of the biggest “What ifs” in Basketball. His career would be spoken about in the same way people speak about Chris Paul or Stephen Curry.

Ja should learn from Rose’s mistakes about being too athletic without learning how to do it properly. Fans have drawn comparisons to his landing technique as well, and it is eerily similar to Rose. One wrong landing, and we’d see a promising young star throw away his life just like his predecessor. We do not want to see two players go down the same road.

