“Why Couldn’t That Be Me Lord??”: Kevin Durant Reveals Inner Desire Whilst Reacting to Suns Reporter Criticizing His Time in Phoenix

Mar 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at PHX Aena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant has long established himself as one of the top basketball players of this generation, but the two-time champion has also become known for his prominent status on social media. KD is known for his Twitter fingers, always taking the chance to respond to trolls on X and today was no exception.

Advertisement

This episode started after AZ Sports’ Dan Bickley made a video about Durant’s time with the Phoenix Suns, criticizing the forward’s lack of energy and defense. Bickley made it known that the Suns faithful shouldn’t be praising KD simply because he chose to play in Phoenix, especially considering how his past team tenures have ended.

It was a public lambasting from Bickley, who didn’t hold back in his true feelings toward the future Hall of Famer. Durant didn’t hold back either, though, responding with a lengthy comeback, roasting Bickley in the process.

“You stupid KD Stan’s on the internet forced him to do this, you really got to him this time,” Durant posted. “A full video breakdown????? the area underneath Bickley’s skin is occupied by you scumbags and now I have to deal wit it. Shame on you…have a great rest of your day Phoenix and every town in this beautiful state.”

A fan replied to Durant’s jab, calling him out for complaining when “your only struggle in life is people talking negatively about you.” KD took exception to the fan’s assumption, claiming that he should be able to do exactly what Bickley was doing.

Durant clearly wishes he could hate his hating in, just like Bickley, but can’t because of his status as a professional athlete. “It must be nice=Im hating because I don’t get to do exactly what that guy is doing, why couldn’t that be me lord??” Durant fired back.

Another called out the Suns forward for being ungrateful for the life that he had. Durant clearly had time today, because he fired back with another snide reply to his detractor. “U can’t have my spot bro. Gotta work for your own, praying to take my spot won’t help. God not listening to haters,” KD replied.

After several heated interactions had gone done, another fan questioned if KD ever gets tired of battling again the haters. “KD, don’t u get tired of responding to haters wasting ur time and energy?” they asked. “F*** no!! I gain energy, try it out,” Durant said back.

Ever since entering the twilight of his career, Kevin Durant hasn’t shown much of a filter on social media. The 15-time All-Star clearly feels like he has proven himself enough as a player and seemingly no longer takes his haters seriously.