Stephen A. Smith Speaks His Mind on Mat Ishbia’s $4 Billion Purchase, Predicts a Troubling Future as the Suns Owner

The 2024-25 NBA season solidified the Suns as the most disappointing team in the league. Phoenix finished the season with a 36-46 record, missing the playoffs completely. Shortly after, they fired head coach Mike Budenholzer, the team’s third coach in three years. Trouble is brewing in Phoenix, and NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith blames Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

Advertisement

Ishbia didn’t waste any time inserting his presence after purchasing the franchise in December 2022. A few months later, in February 2023, he pulled off the blockbuster trade to acquire Kevin Durant.

That led to other noteworthy efforts to form a championship-caliber team, including trading for Bradley Beal in the offseason ahead of the 2023-24 season. Unfortunately, success didn’t follow.

Since Ishbia took over, the Suns have progressed past the first round only once, in the 2023 playoffs, when the Timberwolves embarrassingly swept them in the first round. This year, they couldn’t even muster enough competent play to earn a spot in the Play-In Tournament.

Smith spoke about the Suns’ lackluster performance on ESPN’s First Take. During his passionate take, he sent a clear message to Ishbia, warning him of the team’s potential future.

“Mat Ishbia needs to understand that right now, you are on the verge of being recognized as the worst owner in the history of basketball,” Smith said.

Ishbia spent $4 billion to acquire the Suns and the Mercury of the WNBA. At the time, people didn’t bat an eye at the price tag. However, if he continues to drive the franchise into the dirt at the current rate, it could lead to an unfavorable legacy for the Suns’ owner.

Smith doesn’t believe Ishbia is the worst owner in NBA history—yet—but he does believe he’s on pace to own the title. The First Take star put him in the same conversation as former Clippers owner Donald Sterling and Knicks owner James Dolan before the team’s return to relevancy.

Fortunately for Ishbia, there is a way for him to recover. Although it isn’t ideal, a minor reset could change the trajectory of the franchise.

It will start by moving on from Durant for a package that consists of draft capital and young talent. The next step would include the team finding a trade partner for Beal—if he is open to waiving his no-trade clause. If not, they might have to bite the bullet and buy out his contract.

Phoenix’s lack of future draft picks prevents the team from fully committing to a rebuild unless they acquire those picks back. Plenty of teams have found success after resetting their roster. The Suns could potentially be next.