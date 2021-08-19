“Why do you pay so much heed to what LeBron James has to say?!”: Stephen A Smith brutally criticizes the power given to Lakers superstar by the NBA

Stephen A Smith doesn’t like how much control Lakers superstar LeBron James is given by Adam Silver in the NBA

By now, LeBron James has become arguably the biggest brand in the NBA.

His shoe line, his two movies (yes, there is another), and overall stardom in the NBA for the past two decades has resulted in the King becoming an icon. And so, is the NBA were to lose him, let’s just say there would be a lot to make up for.

That is probably why the Lakers star is given a voice by the higher-ups in the NBA when it comes to issues that he shouldn’t really have anything to do with. We mean, sure Adam Silver has always been a very open Commissioner, who has listened to all players’ opinions. However, some have always felt that the power James is given on these matters is just a tad bit too much. And it seems Stephen A Smith most certainly agrees with that.

Also Read : LeBron James Is Livid Over NBA 2K22 Underrating Steph Curry By Only Rating Him 96 Overall

Recently, Silver revealed that he had personally discussed the presence of the Play-In tournament for this upcoming season with LeBron. And after hearing this, Smith blasted off on quite the rant.

Let’s get into it.

Stephen A Smith believes that the NBA gives LeBron James too much control, and should take it back immediately

Man, was the NBA Play-In tournament a good one this past season. Almost every game was seriously competitive, and incredibly fun to watch. But, Lakers vs Warriors has to stack up as the best one during the tournament. Despite being a major part of that game though, LeBron James still doesn’t like the concept of the tournament.

At the end of the day, when you’ve gotten to where the King is at this point of his career, the possibility of extra games isn’t exactly something you’re going to relish. However, according to Stephen A Smith, the NBA shouldn’t pay any heed to the Lakers star’s comments anyway. Here is what he had to say on the topic, and if James’s comments should really matter.



“No, not a damn bit of it… Not on this issue. This is the elder statesman of the league; he’s the iconic brand in the NBA. … But that’s separate and aside from this issue. The play-in tournament is about what it takes to appeal to the fans. LeBron James is a basketball player. He’s the man, but he’s one player.”

He continued.

“It (the play-in tournament) was definitely a plus for the National Basketball Association. There is evidence that shows it was a plus. … If you’re just asking him about an idea that has never happened, then his say should be definitely significant, no doubt. But when there is evidence that has already been provided that shows it’s in the best interest of the league, there’s nothing to talk about here. We have spoken, and our voice as fans matter even more than LeBron’s in this particular situation.”

Also Read : LeBron James hypes up Beijing Olympics version of Heat legend on Twitter

We don’t think LeBron James is going to like hearing that at all. However, this is one scenario where we find ourself agreeing with the analyst.

At the end of the day, at a time where the NBA’s television ratings were going down, the NBA Play-In tournament provided fans with something incredibly interesting to watch. And frankly, we can’t wait to see it’s second official edition unfold during this upcoming season.