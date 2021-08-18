“Nah Steph Curry Should Be 99”: LeBron James Is Livid Over NBA 2K22 Underrating Steph Curry By Only Rating Him 96 Overall

Steph Curry is coming off one of his best NBA seasons, but his 96 overall NBA 2K 22 rating has LeBron James absolutely mad.

Curry went absolutely nuclear last season as he tried to carry the Warriors on his back after Klay Thompson went down with a knee injury during the offseason.

Things didn’t work out exactly the way Golden State wanted as after they finished with the eighth seed. They still had a chance to make the playoffs, but they lost back to back play-in games to the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies and missed out entirely.

For his heroics, Steph was given one the highest ratings in next year’s edition of NBA 2K with a 96 overall tied with several other players.

The Top 10 Players in 2K22 ⭐ Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/BEfMn7xkBk — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

Also Read: “Cade Cunningham’s Game Is Much More LeBron-Esque Than Michael Jordan”: Skip Bayless Attempts To Justify Cade Cunningham Calling Lakers Star The NBA GOAT Over MJ

LeBron James Believes Steph Curry Should Be A 99 Overall

LeBron James isn’t too happy with the way NBA 2K rated Steph Curry. After his absolutely ballistic season, James feels like Curry should be way higher, at a 99 overall.

Nah should be 99! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 18, 2021

How great was Curry last year? He may have been better than his 2015-16 MVP season when he won unanmiously which is crazy to think about.

Steph Curry unanimous MVP season vs. this season: – 2015/16: 30.1 PPG – 6.7 APG – 5.4 RPG – 50 FG% – 45 3P% – 90 FT% – 2020/21: 30.0 PPG – 5.9 APG – 5.5 RPG – 49 FG% – 43 3P% – 93 FT% pic.twitter.com/02bEaqY5ik — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 12, 2021

Curry would have definitely broken his own record for three pointers made in an NBA season as he averaged 5.3 threes per year (the highest mark of his career). Averaging that out to an 82 game season, that comes to almost 435 threes for the season.

His record setting season in 2015-16 saw him make 402. Since the season was only 72 games long, he didn’t quite reach the mark, but it goes to show you the kind of historic season he had which has LeBron clamoring for him to be a 99 overall.

Also Read: “Y’all about to f*** this up”: Draymond Green warned the Warriors’ front office they were pushing Kevin Durant away