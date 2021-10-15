“How dare you not think about James Harden and Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving?!”: Shannon Sharpe voices his hate for the Nets star’s actions during this offseason

Shannon Sharpe slams Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving for his reasons behind not getting the vaccine ahead of this upcoming season

Kyrie Irving really is getting it from all sides right now.

The man has publicly come out and said that while he doesn’t plan on retiring, he won’t be taking the vaccine right away. Whether he means that he needs more time to do research, or just that he won’t take the shot, your guess is as good as ours.

As you’d expect, he is being brutally criticized because of his decision. At the end of the day, many look at the team aspect of being an NBA player. And according to those infuriated with him, what he is doing is being the exact opposite of a good teammate. And it seems Shannon Sharpe couldn’t agree more with that notion.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Shannon Sharpe criticizes Kyrie Irving for not thinking about the team and making selfish decisions

Kyrie Irving recently said that he does not endorse vaccination or anti-vaccination. He is just making the best decision for himself. And while we don’t like that from an NBA standpoint, at the end of the day, it is his body. We may think or know vaccination to be the right thing to do. But at the end of the day, you can’t force someone to take it.

This was perhaps Kyrie at his most reasonable when it comes to his shenanigans. However, that just isn’t quite enough for Shannon. Here is what he tweeted out on the topic.

So the tm should wait on Kyrie? Kyrie has developed a pattern of behavior in 3 different locations, forget vaccines that’s unacceptable in a tm sport setting https://t.co/SLv6gWNpHX — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 14, 2021

Yikes.

We love us some Sharpe. However, perhaps the NBA community may be right about him. Perhaps he may indeed be becoming that to Kyrie Irving, what Skip Bayless is to LeBron James.

