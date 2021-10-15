Basketball

“How dare you not think about James Harden and Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving?!”: Shannon Sharpe voices his hate for the Nets star’s actions during this offseason

"How dare you not think about James Harden and Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving?!": Shannon Sharpe voices his hate for the Nets star's actions during this offseason
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Kane Williamson injury news: The Blackaps captain provides latest information ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup
Next Article
IPL Final Prediction: Who can win the final of IPL 2021 between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders?
NBA Latest Post
"Rajon Rondo wanted revenge so bad, he fastball'd it into Russell Westbrook's face!": 2017 MVP and 2020 champion end the first quarter for the Lakers
“Rajon Rondo wanted revenge so bad, he fastball’d it into Russell Westbrook’s face!”: 2017 MVP and 2020 champion end the first quarter for the Lakers

  Lakers teammates Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook come up with a hilarious highlight early…