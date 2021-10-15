Basketball

“LeBron James is really mean-mugging after a 3 made in a pre-season game?!”: Skip Bayless questions the King’s excitement over a simple made 3-pointer basket

"LeBron James is really mean-mugging after a 3 made in a pre-season game?!": Skip Bayless questions the King's excitement over a simple made 3-pointer basket
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Rajon Rondo wanted revenge so bad, he fastball'd it into Russell Westbrook's face!": 2017 MVP and 2020 champion end the first quarter for the Lakers
Next Article
"Is LeBron James' injured again?!": Lakers are given cause for panic as the King comes up hobbling after putting stress on his right ankle once again
NBA Latest Post
"Is LeBron James' injured again?!": Lakers are given cause for panic as the King comes up hobbling after putting stress on his right ankle once again
“Is LeBron James’ injured again?!”: Lakers are given cause for panic as the King comes up hobbling after putting stress on his right ankle once again

Lakers served up with a worrying sign as LeBron James comes up hobbling during preseason…