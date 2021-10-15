“LeBron James is really mean-mugging after a 3 made in a pre-season game?!”: Skip Bayless questions the King’s excitement over a simple made 3-pointer basket

FS1 Analyst Skip Bayless takes it to his Twitter to question why LeBron James was so excited over a 3 in a pre-season game

The Los Angeles Lakers concluded their preseason tonight. The Lakers went down 116-112 to the Sacramento Kings. With this loss, the Lakers now hold a 0-6 preseason record, heading into the regular season. While everyone knows that preseason games don’t count, not winning even a single one is not a good sign.

There is some silver lining for the Lakers’ fans though. Even though they lost the contest, the Lakers got to see the vintage LeBron James. He scored 30 points, dished 6 assists, and grabbed 6 rebounds.

LeBron James tonight: 30 Points

6 Rebounds

6 Assists

2 Blocks

60% FG

Only 29 Minutes The King is BACK. 👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/9rz8cooZNv — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 15, 2021

Anthony Davis had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Russell Westbrook scored 18 points, whereas Carmelo Anthony added 15 from the bench.

Skip Bayless questions LeBron James celebrating a regular 3-pointer

When one has been the greatest around for the longest time, our expectations from them go sky-high. The same is the case for LeBron James. Ever since Michael Jordan retired, LeBron James became the best around. He has achieved so much in his career already and is starting off his 19th season.

Early in the 4th quarter, LeBron James hit a 3-pointer shot. After making it, he showed us his mean mug. While it got others hyped up, how could it do the same for Skip Bayless?!

Skip took to his Twitter to question the move, and called it sad.

LeBron is mean-mugging off a made three early in the 4th q of a preseason game AT SACRAMENTO. It has come to this. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 15, 2021

Skip is totally off here. No matter how big a player you are, celebrating a shot is never off the table. Even though LeBron James has accomplished all he has, he’s a human after all, and no other person should question him celebrating a shot.

The thing to now wait and see is how the Lakers come together in the regular season. They host Stephen Curry and the Warriors for their season opener on the 19th.