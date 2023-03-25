Why is Damian Lillard Not Playing Tonight: Trailblazers Announce Last Minute Omission for 7x All-Star

Mar 22, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts to a call against the Utah Jazz in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of the game against the Chicago Bulls, the Portland Trailblazers Announced that Damian Lillard will not feature tonight. But why the omission just a few hours before tip-off? Is there something brewing in Portland?

Damian Lillard has been on fire this season. He is averaging a career-best in scoring with an eye-popping 32.5 points per game. He is also putting up 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.

In a season that is stacked with MVP candidates and players carrying their teams on their backs, Dame’s season has largely gone unnoticed. He is the Blazers’ shining beacon and despite them being likely to miss the playoffs, Dame is still balling out. But he will miss out today.

Damian Lillard is a last-minute omission ahead of the game vs the Chicago Bulls

As per the latest injury reports Damian Lillard had been pushed from Questionable to OUT in the last few hours. It is reported that he will be sidelined tonight because of a right calf strain.

Portland Trail Blazers say Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic are out tonight against the Chicago Bulls. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 25, 2023

Aside from Dame Dolla, Jusef Nurkic has also been upgraded to out for the Blazers. The Portland outfit is facing a myriad of injuries. Anfernee Simons as well as Jeremi Grant are also listed as out of the line-up.

With this call, it is more than likely that Portland is throwing in the towel. There is almost no likelihood that they will make the play-in tournament. They are 3 games removed from the 12th seed and it is far too late now.

Is this a sign of things coming to a close in Portland? A possible shutdown?

It could be the first of many dominos to fall but it looks like the Blazers are calling it quits this season. They trail by 3 games in the Western Conference standings for the play-in tournament. A hill they are unlikely to climb.

This also feels like the Trailblazers are shutting down Damian Lillard for the rest of the season. Or it is at least a start.

The superstar point guard has let it known that he isn’t likely to be a part of any rebuild and as we approach a busy summer, he might even depart. Portland would want Lillard to be as healthy as possible to accrue maximum trade value.

Is this a sign of things coming to an end in Portland? Where will Damian Lillard be, come next season?