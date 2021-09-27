“Why is Draymond Green with LeBron James but Russell Westbrook isn’t?!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Lakers and the Warriors star go to the Bucs-Rams game together

Twitter reacts as Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green joins the LA LeBron James and the Lakers for a Football game

LeBron James’s team may have some serious star power. But, the fact of the matter is, it’s a new team.

The players are going to need time to really gel with one another. And really, the only way to fast-track that process is to build chemistry.

The positive for the franchise here is that the King is perhaps the greatest of all time when it comes to this (as well). He initially held a mini-training camp for him and his teammates in Las Vegas. And now, he is even spending some off-the-court time with them as well.

Let’s get into it.

Twitter reacts as Draymond Green and the Lakers go out together to the Bucs-Rams game

Oh yeah, did we mention Draymond Green was there?

Why? We’re as clueless as you are.

LeBron, Melo, Draymond & Dr. Dre pulled up at the Bucs-Rams game in LA. (via @LindseyThiry) pic.twitter.com/a4Cq2GXphv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2021

Still though, we can’t help but almost laugh at this little scene. And it seems NBA Twitter was no different.

When you might lose a bet with the Seahawks currently losing to the Vikings pic.twitter.com/cjaXirNcCr — Moc 🍥 (@moc_dude) September 26, 2021

So did Kawhi and PG but that doesn’t fit your narrative does it? — adam 🇦🇺🥉 (@abkickz) September 26, 2021

Until now, many have been a bit worried about the Lakers’ age, their chemistry, and overall performance on the court. Now, we’re not going to say that the franchise is going to be flawless when they take the court. But, given the signs so far, we can’t help but think they are going to be just fine when the season begins.

