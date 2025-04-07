“Why Is Mommy in a Wheelchair?”: Dwyane Wade’s Wife Gabrielle Union Was Bowled Over by Deep Meaning Behind Daughter Kaavia’s “Dark” Art

May 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former basketball player Dwyane Wade attends with his wife Gabrielle Union a WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s youngest daughter, Kaavia, is just six years old, but she’s already honing her artistic skills at a young age. She’s able to include a level of depth to her art that left even her mother impressed.

Advertisement

While the artistic vision of her young daughter is a sight to see, Union also referred to Kaavia’s creations as “dark” at times. Still just starting out as an elementary school student, Kaavia makes much more mature art than her age would indicate. Union explained how one piece from her daughter left her concerned.

After seeing herself depicted without the ability to walk, Union had an important question for her daughter. “Why is Mommy in a wheelchair?” she asked. When Kaavia responded, Union was taken aback by the deep meaning behind the image.

“Because I love you,” Union said her daughter told her. “Kaavia said, ‘I would love you, if you know, wheelchair, or…’ and then she turns it over and I’m not [in a wheelchair]. I can walk now. And she was like, ‘I love you just the same,'” Union continued while mimicking a crying action, signaling her emotion over Kaavia’s meaningful piece.

Already showing the ability to think for herself, Kaavia has added another dynamic to the budding Wade family in recent years. This is far from the first time she has left her mother positively surprised by her impressive skills, though.

Kaavia previously impressed Union with her communication skills

It comes as little surprise that Kaavia is already creating works of art at six years old, considering what she was doing three years prior. Back in 2021, Union shared how surprised she was by Kaavia’s communication skills as a three-year-old.

“Her being able to count, her being able to identify certain words on the page, her being fully potty trained and asking for privacy. I don’t know what milestone that is,” Union said with a laugh, stating Kaavia’s language skills “are off the charts.”

“She figured out the remote before Mom did! Not sure what milestone that is in what book, but for Kav, it’s been a game changer. She could turn on the TV herself and find her very specific YouTube videos that she wants to watch,” Union explained. “Yeah, she’s pretty dang dynamic.”

Kaavia may be the only and final child Wade and Union have together, but there’s no doubt that the six-year-old brainiac will give the couple plenty to handle throughout her childhood.