Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes His Preferred Destinations Clear Through Chris Haynes: “Wouldn’t Mind Seeing Some Sun”

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Oct 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) prays before the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

Trade rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo are at an all-time high right now. The calm that followed the Bucks superstar committing himself to the team at the start of the season seems to have evaporated due to Milwaukee’s poor start. Now, potential destinations are being discussed, and Giannis may have just spilled the beans on his favored ones.

Giannis has been out of action for nearly two weeks with a calf strain, and his absence has only amplified trade talks. The Bucks struggled even with him in the lineup, but without him, they have looked woefully worse. Earlier today, they suffered a 127–82 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, a team that entered the game with a 7-8 record.

Milwaukee now sits at 10-16 and 10th in the Eastern Conference. It does not look like a contending team, much like the past few seasons, and for a two-time MVP, that reality may warrant a change of scenery, or perhaps even a change of weather.

NBA insider Chris Haynes said in an interview with Kevin Connor, “Going based off conversations I’ve had with Giannis, he wouldn’t mind seeing some sun…” 

That is something even Bucks fans can empathize with Giannis on. The weather in Milwaukee can be brutal. It is December, and temperatures hover around 4 to 5 degrees Fahrenheit. So, a move to a beachy, or more tropical climate, might be good for Giannis, personally.

Haynes also revealed that good weather isn’t Giannis only requirement. He also wants to play for a team that’s not part of a small market.

That said, the various rumors about this potential trade aren’t being manufactured by the Greek Freak and he’s unhappy about the situation. “From the conversation I had with him a week ago, he’s not comfortable with all the rumors… he claims it’s not him,” Haynes said.

“Most of these conversations are from his representatives,” he added.

There were reports which stated that Giannis had sat down his Bucks teammates and addressed the situation about his future, something Kyle Kuzma came forward to deny. “I don’t really remember a time he met with us,” the former Laker said.

How the Giannis saga ultimately ends remains to be seen. However, as things stand, it appears increasingly likely to result in a one way ticket out of Wisconsin for the superstar.

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry's rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

