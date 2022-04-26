“Ben Simmons is like a pretty girl who smokes!”: Kendrick Perkins comes out with WEIRD analysis of star, as Kevin Durant is unable to save Nets from disastrous end

Kendrick Perkins comes out with damning statement on Ben Simmons after Brooklyn Nets get swept by the Celtics

That’s it, folks! That’s the Brooklyn Nets’ season done, dusted, mopped, vacuumed, and essentially completely removed from the face of the planet. Or, if we didn’t exaggerate so much… over.

It isn’t just the season being over that makes this especially embarrassing, but rather the way it ended. After all, not only did they bow out in the first round, but they also got swept. And just to remind you, this team was supposed to be the favorite to come out of the East, prior to the season’s commencement.

After this premature end to the season, countless fans have been throwing shade at Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. But, it appears that one Kendrick Perkins wishes to take a slightly different approach. He wishes to blame Ben Simmons.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Kendrick Perkins comes up with an off-putting metaphor for Ben Simmons after he fails to participate for the Nets this season.

During the regular season, Ben Simmons’s return to the court was much anticipated, to say the least. However, it didn’t come during that period.

It was much anticipated during the playoffs, buuuuut it didn’t come during that point either. And now, it’s too late.

With these points in mind, Kendrick Perkins looked to deliver an interesting little metaphor about the man to the public. And let’s just say, what he ended up saying is sure to ruffle some feathers.

Take a look at the tweet below.

Kendrick Perkins gives his thoughts on Ben Simmons 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lGTSPNdl73 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) April 26, 2022

We won’t lie, that’s a controversial one.

We don’t mean that what he means to say about Ben Simmons is wrong at all. No, we mean the metaphor itself.

Why? Well, deeming a woman unattractive because she smokes?

Yeah… not the best look for you, Big Perk.

