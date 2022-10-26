Why is Paul George Not Playing Vs Thunder? Clippers Star Subject of Saddening News Amidst Good Streak of Games

Why has Paul George been sat out by Tyronn Lue against the OKC Thunder?

The LA Clippers have looked pretty good so far, haven’t they?

Kawhi Leonard and the crew have played 3 games so far, winning 2 of them. Even their one and only loss came against Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns, who seem to be in a revenge season.

However, while this is pretty admirable, it isn’t the topic of this piece.

No, the real factor to focus on here is, why in the world is Paul George not on the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder?

Paul George was deemed unfit to take the floor against OKC Thunder

Thankfully, any fans that may be panicking can take a deep breath.

Indeed, PG13 was deemed unfit to play. However, as per ESPN, it is only due to a non-Covid related illness.

So, while it is unclear how many games George will be forced to miss due to sickness, it isn’t likely to hold him back for too long.

In all likelihood, it will only be a couple of games before fans are treated to him on the court alongside Kawhi Leonard and John Wall once again.

Can the LA Clippers win the championship this season?

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer went all in for a reason, right?

As they are right now, the less acknowledged LA team most certainly ticks all the boxes needed for a championship team. However, there’s just one problem.

The Western Conference is far stronger than it has been in a long time.

The upper echelon may only consist of the Warriors, Clippers, and the Suns. However, the list of challengers is absolutely massive.

Ja Morant’s Grizzlies, Luka Doncic’s Mavericks, Nikola Jokic, and his Nuggets. And of course, not to forget, Zion Williamson and the surging Pelicans.

Kawhi Leonard and the crew most definitely have a chance. But, if the path to realizing isn’t exactly set up to be an easy one.

