Why the “$329,000” Ferrari 458 Italia was Kobe Bryant’s favorite

Kobe Bryant is a car fanatic, and his favorite car is the Ferrari 458 Italia, demonstrating his penchant for high-end vehicles.

The tragic death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash that also took the life of his daughter shook the globe.

Not only was his death a blow to the NBA, but it also devastated his family, friends, and fans, as well as the rest of the world. However, if someone passes away, it is important to remember them in a positive manner, reflecting on their life and what they liked.

Kobe Bryant’s undying passion, relentless work ethic, always holding teammates accountable for their play, & always giving his maximum effort, is the reason why he became one of the greatest players of all time.pic.twitter.com/JT17R7HIKn — Hoop History (@H00PHISTORY) September 14, 2021

NBA players devote a significant amount of time to training and fitness. When you include travel time, practices, and team functions, even a league-average player’s daily schedule will be strained to the breaking point.

Even so, few players today keep a routine as demanding as the late Kobe Bryant.

Aside from basketball, the Los Angeles Lakers legend had a number of interests, including cars.

The Ferrari 458 Italia Unique became Kobe Bryant’s Favorite Car and here’s why

Kobe Bryant enjoyed the finer things in life, and he indulged his whims and fancies throughout his career. Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s marriage may have left her with lovely memories as his widow, but she still mourns his death and the loss of their daughter, Gianna.

However, their marriage was as fiery as it was violent, and the pair nearly went to divorce court many times, only to put off proceedings at the last minute.

Bryant, like everyone else, sought to please his wife by lavishing her with presents. Vanessa once received a $4 million ring, and in 2012, she received a magnificent red Ferrari 458 Italia.

In honor of Valentines Day, Kobe Bryant’s Ferrari 458 Italia pic.twitter.com/Jdf2qYvoCc — Athlete Cars (@AthleteCarss) February 15, 2014

In 2012, Kobe and Vanessa appeared to be splitting up again. This time, he decided to spend some of his hard-earned money on himself and put down a deposit for a 2012 model Ferrari 458 Italia. The price of the car was around $229,000 at the time. Bryant’s Ferrari 458 was not his first costly toy, nor was it his last.

But the Mamba wanted his Ferrari to contain every possible accessory and top-of-the-line feature. To do that, he paid a cool $100,000 more, pushing the price of his 458 Italia to $329,000.

Kobe already had an amazing automobile collection, including the Range Rover, Ferrari F430, Azure Mulliner convertible, and a Bentley.

🏀 “As it turns out, the car was a gift for Bryant from his wife Vanessa. She enlisted the help of West Coast Customs for the job. The car was given as a gift all the way back in 2006.”https://t.co/V6bn96lIj2 — Drivers News (@DriverNewz) July 2, 2022

The celebrity couple has bought each other gifts, with Vanessa Bryant even gifting the NBA legend with a car.

