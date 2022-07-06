LeBron James has more playoff wins, points, assists, rebounds, steals, and blocks than the entire New Orleans Pelicans franchise

NBA superstar LeBron James has all his critics and naysayers scratching their heads with a recent mindboggling statistic.

It’s safe to say that there will never be another LeBron James, the kid from Akron truly defined the term generational talent. There has never been a player in the history of the National Basketball Association put through the pressure and scrutiny as the four-time Finals MVP.

Facing the media, critics, and unrealistic demands, an 18-year-old James was already a man when he entered the NBA. Entering his 20th season, the King continues to achieve new milestones, aging like fine wine, constantly silencing those questioning his greatness.

While the Lakers had a horrid outing in the 2021-22 season, a 37-year-old James was at the top of his game, averaging 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.3 SPG, and 1.1 BPG. The former scoring champion surpassed Karl Malone for the 2nd position as the all-time leading scorer.

As LBJ continues his record-breaking spree, a recent statistic highlights how the Lakers superstar exceeds the Pelicans franchise in playoff wins, points, assists, rebounds, steals, and blocks.

LeBron James: The one man wrecking crew.

James is one strong man being the sole engine of the Lakers even as he enters the 20th season of his career. About to dethrone Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer, James ranks top-10 in all-time assists and triple-doubles.

The eighteen-time All-Star’s greatness stems from the fact that he exceeds franchises as a whole with his statistics. A look at how James leads the Pelicans franchise in five major categories.

Wins: 174 to 22

Points: 7631 to 5289

Assists: 1919 to 1149

Rebounds: 2391 to 2274

Steals: 454 to 391

Blocks: 252 to 243

As a franchise, the Pelicans are yet to have a breakthrough, having mere 8-playoff appearances under their belt. Yet to make a WCF appearance, the New Orleans team hasn’t had a franchise star. Though it did draft the likes of Chris Paul and Anthony Davis, they didn’t stick long enough.

Nonetheless, the recent playoffs showed a glimpse of hope in the franchise, with the likes of Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Jose Alvarado showing great potential. Not to forget the physical specimen Zion Williamson, who missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a fractured foot.

In good news for Pels fans, Zion signed a 5-year $213M deal as he looks to return in the following season at full force. Ironically, Zion is the most hyped high school player since James.

