“Why would the Heat trade their 6MOTY and two-way star for an old LeBron James?!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen A Smith suggests that the Lakers should contact Pat Riley for an absurd trade idea

Stephen A Smith believes that the Los Angeles Lakers should trade LeBron James to the Miami Heat for their youngsters.

Yes, the Los Angeles Lakers were looking like the best team ever assembled in NBA history. With the trio of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis leading a pack full of future HOFers and other solid off-the-bench players, the purple and gold were heavily favored to lift the 2022 Larry O’Brien trophy.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the title contender sustained several injuries, and everything went downhill from there. Even though LBJ did quite a good job individually, recording 30.3/8.2/6.2, Frank Vogel’s boys finished the campaign with an awful 33-49 record, failing to qualify for the play-in let alone the playoffs.

One of the biggest decisions the Lakers will have to make this summer is to select a new head coach. However, Stephen A Smith has a rather wild offseason idea for LAL.

NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen A Smith suggests trading away LeBron James to the Miami Heat

On a recent episode of ESPN’s “First Take”, SAS suggested that the Lakers trade LeBron to the Heat. Smith said:

“I’m calling Miami because they’ve got some – you talk about Bam Adebayo, Tyler Hero, they’ve got some young talent,” Smith said. “I’m calling them.”

As soon as Stephen A’s take went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Idk Herro & Adebayo made the playoffs when LeBron did not. Lakers can have a Heat Vice license plate, cup of Miami Beach ocean water, and a 5-min Zoom meeting with Pat Riley instead — (@HeatvsHaters) May 5, 2022

miami wouldn’t trade their young players for a 37 year old — mev Part Time Warriors Fan (@mevvybear) May 5, 2022

Pat Riley on the other end of the call: pic.twitter.com/Fa7T14IycX — Jimmy (@JimmyCR1124) May 5, 2022

This man is just saying bullshit off the top of the dome at this point. They gotta send this man on a vacation. https://t.co/qW0izVMU3u — Evan Poehler (@eswaggyp) May 5, 2022

To be fair, trading LBJ away while he is a valuable asset isn’t all bad a plan. However, the Heat are one of the best teams in the league with the current squad they have.