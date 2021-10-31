“Will Cade Cunningham play against Kevin Durant’s Nets?”: NBA Insider reveals an update on the Piston’s star rookie

NBA Insider drops news about the availability of Pistons star Cade Cunningham for their upcoming game against the Nets

Cade Cunningham didn’t exactly have the best NBA debut, huh?

After missing the first few games of the season due to an ankle injury, the man finally appeared on court for his franchise against the Magic. But, it didn’t quite go as many hoped it would.

In almost 19 minutes, the rookie had 2 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block, on just 12.5% from the field. More than his box score numbers though, the player looked uncomfortable with everything he did. His offense didn’t come as smoothly as he has shown before, and overall, it just wasn’t his game.

Despite this only being his first game, given the man’s mentality, he is probably raring to go again and vindicate himself. However, it appears there may be a problem there.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: NBA Twitter uncovers shocking statline highlighting the dominance of the Grizzlies star this season

Cade Cunningham will not play against the Brooklyn Nets

As disappointing as that may be, it is the truth.

#Pistons Cade Cunningham will not play in the second game of the back-to-back tonight at #Nets. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) October 31, 2021

The good news is that there are no reports of any aggravation of the ankle injury he had suffered earlier. This only seems to be injury management.

But, this does raise the question. When will he be fully healthy, and ready to play? What is his timetable?

Only time will tell, it seems.

Also Read: Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma hilariously admits what was happening during his unique spin-defense against the Celtics