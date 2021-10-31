“Jaylen Brown had me f**ked up, man!”: Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma hilariously admits what was happening during his unique spin-defense against the Celtics

Wizards star Kyle Kuzma reacts as Celtics star Jaylen Brown has him spinning after a Euro-step

Kyle Kuzma hasn’t been very consistent for the Wizards so far this season.

The man has had a couple of very good games for the franchise and has been a contributor to their 5-1 record. However, there are still countless games where the man just isn’t quite all there.

Thankfully for the star though, he does seem to be making progress, and his performance against the Celtics is living proof of it.

In this game, the man had 17 points, 17 rebounds, and 2 blocks, while shooting 6 of 14 from the field (42.9%), and 2 of 4 from three (50%).

Despite the good game though, the man had a moment where… well let’s just say Shaqtin’ A Fool’s Hall of Fame isn’t very far off.

Kyle Kuzma hilariously reacts as NBA Twitter trolls him for spin-defense against Jaylen Brown

Before we start, have you seen the play in question here? No?

Well then, take a look at the tweet below.

Jaylen’s eurostep just make Kuz do a spin? pic.twitter.com/oGtzhiYE1n — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 30, 2021

Again, that’s Shaqtin’ MVP caliber stuff right there.

Jokes aside though, we don’t really know what or how this happened. But hey, we as a fanbase are lucky enough to have Kyle Kuzma himself explain this whole situation. Here is what he posted.

Yeah he F***** me up lol — kuz (@kylekuzma) October 31, 2021

Sounds about right.

Overall though, we are really happy to see Kuz finally starting to find his feet after the many turbulent seasons in Los Angeles. And hey, props to the man for being able to take a joke as well.

