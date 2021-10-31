“How is Ja Morant doing better than Giannis here?!”: NBA Twitter uncovers shocking statline highlighting the dominance of the Grizzlies star this season

NBA Twitter uncovers incredible statline by Ja Morant that ranks him amongst Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, and Nikola Jokic.

We may have finally entered the ‘Ja Morant goes Michael Jordan on the NBA’ season. And we’re not even completely joking there.

The Grizzlies star has been going absolutely ballistic on the league, averaging 28.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists, on 52/39/84 shooting splits. In case you were wondering, those are some MVP-type numbers.

But wait, it gets even better.

Recently a certain statline was discovered by the NBA community. And these very numbers put Morant over the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Ja Morant currently stands as the player with the joint highest points per game in the paint this season

Has anyone checked Ja Morant’s height recently? Is it still just 6’3”?

Well then it seems someone somewhere is lying.

Why do we say so, you ask? Well, take a look at the tweet below.

the league co-leader for most points per game scored in the paint……a point guard. nuts. pic.twitter.com/tgIwOGwvOj — RJ Wobarrett (@WorldWideWob) October 30, 2021

To put that into context, Giannis stands at 6’11”, while Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic are a towering 6’11. And then, you have a point guard, just 3 inches over 6 feet, who is joint top along with these trees, when it comes to points in the paint.

Yes, it is logical to say that his performances will drop off at some point. But will they really? Or are we seeing Ja Morant just starting to tap into the reservoirs of potential he has stored within him?

Frankly, we’re leaning towards the latter being the case.

