Will Luka Doncic Sign With the LA Lakers Long-Term?

Luka Doncic is dominating with the Los Angeles Lakers. Who could have seen this coming? Not Mavericks GM Nico Harrison, and not… well actually, Harrison is probably the only one. It didn’t take long for Luka to get up to his old tricks in L.A., namely dropping 30 burgers and dishing out assists while talking all kinds of trash to the other team and the refs. It’s already been a fun ride for Lakers fans.

Luka and LeBron James have been, predictably, a match made in heaven. The Lakers have now won eight straight after beating the Knicks in overtime last night, a feat that wouldn’t have been possible without Luka and LeBron combining for 63 of L.A.’s 113 points.

LeBron was already playing well before Luka arrived, but he’s taken it to another level since the trade. It’s been a generally accepted notion that he would be retiring in the next year or two, but with his new running mate, who knows? Luka’s presence could easily extend his career.

Everything is coming up purple and gold right now, so Lakers fans don’t want to think about the looming, all-important question. Will Luka remain in L.A. long-term?

The Slovenian star has one more year left on his deal and then a player option, but he’s been quiet about what he intends to do when the time comes. Obviously, there’s plenty of time until then, and he sure seems to be getting along with his new team. For now, that’s good enough, but Lakers fans will be understandably anxious until Luka fully commits.

Luka’s positive experience in L.A. has already erased initial doubts about his long-term commitment

Back when the trade was consummated that brought Luka to L.A., ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said that Luka re-signing with the Lakers was “not a guarantee,” and that “he may want to see how things play out.”

Well, things have played out pretty well through the first month, which is why it’s looking increasingly likely that he will sign that extension this summer.

Shams Charania seems to think so, and he said as much on a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “I think he’s loving his time in L.A., I think he’s loving the Lakers,” Charania said. “You think about what the Lakers brand is, it’s treating stars like stars. It’s Hollywood, it’s making the star players bigger than life. And that’s what we’re gonna see with Luka Doncic.”

Shams spoke about how Luka was loyal to Dallas and never had any plans to leave them. That loyalty could now carry over to the Lakers, who have treated him like the superstar that he is ever since he arrived. Luka’s interactions with his teammates and the Lakers’ winning ways only reinforce that this is a match that makes sense.

Will Luka Doncic sign a long-term extension with the Lakers this summer?

Until Luka speaks on it or signs on the dotted line, we’ll never know for sure if he plans to stay in L.A., but all signs are pointing to yes. He hasn’t changed his game to fit in with the Lakers — as LeBron exhorted him to do, he’s “fitting the f*** out,” and the results have been plain to see.

Luka has shown instant chemistry with his new teammates, and the Lakers look like bona fide title contenders since he’s gotten there. Combine that with what Shams said about the Lakers organization treating stars like stars, and it looks like this partnership is here to stay.