Decoded Audio Reveals Details of ‘Heated’ Conversation Between Luka Doncic and JJ Redick

A big story that has been circulating in basketball circles over the last week has been the confrontation between Lakers head coach JJ Redick and superstar Luka Doncic. The incident occurred last Saturday during LA’s showdown against the Warriors. Despite winning, no one can get this moment out of their mind.

Advertisement

If you missed it, the Don was walking to the sideline when JJ tried to speak with him, but Luka swiped his hand away. This led to Redick to begin shouting at the Slovenian sensation before walking away. Doncic got up to get in his face but a savvy move from Jarred Vanderbilt led to de-escalation. No one was certain about the verbal exchange they had.

Well, now the guessing is over. The b-ball X (Twitter) account known as LegendZ deciphered the conversation and released the details online. It lines up to what many anticipated to be said anyway. Luka was upset about a call on the court and was pulled from the game. His frustration just boiled over toward his coach.

JJ: What’s your problem? Huh? You pushed my hand away. What are you upset about?” asked Redick.

Luka: “I didn’t,” he replied, referring to swiping his hand away.

JJ: “Sit the f**k down.

Luka: “What? Yo!”

Luka Doncic and JJ Redick sideline interaction JJ: What’s your problem? Huh? You pushed my hand away. What are you upset about? Luka: I didn’t JJ: Sit the f*ck down Luka: What? Yo! (Via @legendz_prod) pic.twitter.com/k8LX3Redew — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 6, 2026

So now that it’s out there, let’s call this what this is, a non-story. Social media and even the press has been hyping this up to be something bigger than it is. Redick is a former player and a known competitor. And Luka is Luka, one of the best players in the league searching desperately for his first NBA ring.

Redick downplayed the interaction altogether days later. “I didn’t think much of it at the time, to be honest with you. I don’t think Luka did either. He and I have a great relationship. I really value our relationship. And I think those things happen. Not every game, but they happen very frequently.”

So if something set The Don off, it’s okay that he reacted the way he did. On the other hand, Redick giving him the business is what a head coach should do. Players are the bread and butter, but it’s the coach’s locker room at the end of the day.

If anything, this is probably a sign that both guys actually care about getting it right instead of just going through the motions in March. The Lakers would probably be more worried if Luka didn’t react and Redick just shrugged it off.

In a league where everyone is constantly looking for drama, this one feels more like a quick flare-up between two competitors who will probably be laughing about it the next time they win a big game together.