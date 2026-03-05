Deandre Ayton is Driven by Ego of Being Drafted Ahead of Luka Doncic: Gilbert Arenas

Following the Los Angeles Lakers is always a roller coaster ride, but even by their loop-de-loop standards, this past month has been a lot. They’re currently on a three-game winning streak, but just before that, they lost three straight and it looked like the sky was falling. The tabloid side of things has been out of control, with speculation over LeBron James’ plans for next year sharing headlines with the supposed feud between Luka Doncic and JJ Redick.

If there’s one thing you can say about the Lakers, it’s that they’re never boring. That’s even true after getting past the always-interesting LeBron and Luka, as Deandre Ayton created waves just over a week ago when he expressed frustration with his role by hitting Clint Capela with an unnecessary stray.

Ayton’s first year in L.A. is still a work in progress. In fairness, he’s been better than whatever the Lakers cobbled together at the center position after trading away Anthony Davis last year, but he’s also repeated many of the bad habits that have caused him to become an NBA nomad.

Once upon a time, Ayton was the No. 1 overall pick in the same draft in which Luka went third, and Gilbert Arenas, an expert on ego, believes that’s the root of the problem.

“I do see why he should complain,” he said on The Gilbert Arenas Show. “Because if he doesn’t it’s over. The idea of him being a number one, number two, number three option will be over, and he would just be a role player that just sets screens and runs up and down the court, as the number one pick.”

At best, Ayton is the fourth option on the Lakers, as he’s clearly behind Luka, LeBron and Austin Reaves in the offensive pecking order. That’s never going to change, and if Ayton doesn’t realize that, then he’s got another thing coming.

Arenas thinks that the fact that Ayton was drafted ahead of Luka is making him feel like he deserves a larger share of the pie, but by that logic, ninth overall pick Kevin Knox (now playing for the G League’s Windy City Bulls) should feel superior to 11th overall pick and reigning MVP and Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

These guys were all drafted eight years ago, so it’s time to let that go. A lot has changed since then, and the fact is, Ayton hasn’t lived up to his status as the top overall pick. Luka is a top-five player in the league. He’s the one that just signed a three-year, $165 million extension this past summer, while Ayton had to settle for two years and $16.6 million.

Ayton insulted Clint Capela, but he could learn a thing or two from the Rockets big man. In his heyday, Capela was the perfect complementary post presence; someone who was a voracious rebounder, a solid defender, and a clean-up-the-mess finisher around the basket.

That’s what the Lakers need Ayton to be. Arenas was right when he said, “That’s never been Ayton’s role, and he’s having a hard time adjusting to it. I don’t blame him, but nobody wanna hear that right now … Just shut up and get your buckets, that’s basically what they’re saying.”

Ayton’s numbers aren’t terrible. He’s averaging 12.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, and he’s second in the league with a 66.8% field goal percentage. It’s the erratic nature of his play though, and the vocal criticism of his own role, that’s the problem. Sometimes he shows up, sometimes he doesn’t. Sometimes he gives full effort, but more often he doesn’t.

Just as the Lakers have been up and down, so has Ayton. If it’s going to change for the team, it needs to change for him, otherwise just like last year, it will be a short stay in the playoffs once they get there.