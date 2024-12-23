“Will Only Retire When I’m Dead”: Ric Flair Uses His Own Speech to Praise LeBron James’ 32 Points Against the Kings

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is stunned by LeBron James’ ability to dominate the NBA so late into his career. In fact, the King’s game-high scoring outburst against Sacramento reminded the Nature Boy of his own longevity in the Wrestling business.

After the game, James received some love from Flair, the first person to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice. The 75-year-old shared a video of himself giving a speech at a wrestling event, except LeBron’s face was deep faked over his own.

“I will never retire,” LeBron/Flair says in the video. “I will only retire when I’m dead in this ring. Over my dead body. I’ve got too much juice left, I’m still Nature Boy. I love this business, I’m going nowhere.”

He shared the video online through his X account, adding the caption, “@KingJames Can Relate! WOOOOO! 32 Points, 7 Rebounds, And 6 Assists Last Night!”

.@KingJames Can Relate! WOOOOO! 32 Points, 7 Rebounds, And 6 Assists Last Night! pic.twitter.com/uDAHPhNOjw — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 22, 2024

A week away from his 40th birthday, LeBron dropped 32 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists on the road against the Sacramento Kings. He was easily the best player on the court as he led the game in points and secured a four-point win for his Lakers.

Prior to this matchup, James was facing a rough stretch of games, particularly struggling from long range. However, after he returned from his week-long break, the four-time MVP has looked like he has turned back time. So much so, that Flair could see LeBron playing in the NBA well into the 2030s.

As much as fans yearn for an immortal King James, the 39-year-old knows that despite his best efforts, Father Time is catching up. Earlier this season, he delivered a heartbreaking update on his long-term future.

“I’m not gonna play that much longer. If it’s 1 year, 2 years, whatever the case may be. I’m not playing until the wheels fall off,” James told FOX Sports reporter, Melissa Rohlin.

However, Flair is just happy to see LeBron dominate in his senior years like a Champ. After all, Nature Boy has long been a fan of the Chosen One for a long time.

LeBron James is the GOAT, Ric Flair admitted

Last year, Flair joined Shannon Sharpe on his podcast, where the two discussed — among other things — the incredible career of King James. He first called out ESPN radio host Alan Hahn for calling LBJ an ‘old man’. “What an insult. I wanna jump through the TV and strangle this guy,” he added.

Sharpe instead chose to focus on Flair’s love for LeBron. The Wrestling legend showed off his knowledge about NBA history when Sharpe tried to fill him in on the GOAT debate. Flair knew the numbers, but to him the answer was simple. “What record does LeBron need to break to be this?” the 16-time World Champion questioned.

“He may average 30 points a game this year if he wants to. It’s unreal. And he don’t take time off.”

After that preface, it should be evident that Flair preferred LeBron over Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate. But just in case it wasn’t clear enough, Sharpe asked the wrestling legend to confirm his pick for the greatest basketball player of all time. “I got LeBron,” Flair confidently answered.