After Kristen Saban, WWE Legend Ric Flair Slams ESPN’s Paul Finebaum — “Worst Journalist in The History of Sports”

On left-Professional wrestler Ric Flair and on right-Paul Finebaum of SEC Nation. Credit-Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images and Kirsten Fiscus/Advertiser via Imagn Content Services

Paul Finebum is not afraid to pull any punches or bite his tongue when it comes to expressing his blunt opinions. Throughout his career, he has ragged on almost every coach including Jim Harbaugh, Ryan Day, Lincoln Riley, and even the greatest to ever do it- Nick Saban.

It’s safe to say the Saban family and Finebaum won’t be breaking bread together as Nick’s daughter Kristen Saban Setas “still hates him” and made that known on social media. She isn’t the only and that list keeps growing, now we can add the WWE legend, Ric Flair to it.

Flair took to X to make his feelings known about Paul, writing some harsh words about the journalist and urging him to self-introspect and exit his profession gracefully:

“Paul, Look In The Mirror And Realize That Your Time Has Come And Gone! Exit Respectfully If That’s Even Still Possible!”

He blasted the ESPN analyst for being hateful, calling him the “worst journalist in sports history,” as he slammed the journo for his criticism of Harbaugh and anticipated his opinions about last night’s USC vs Michigan game.

Well, Well, Well The Great Paul Finebaum… What Are You Going To Tell Everybody On Monday @finebaum? How Terrible USC Is? What A Coward Lincoln Riley Is? It Appears That Not Only Me, But Nick Saban’s Daughter Kristen Hates You & Is Exposing You For Being The Worst Journalist In… pic.twitter.com/TbzvBmpKOv — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 22, 2024

Finebaum has criticized the Chargers coach many times over the years, even stating in the past that 2021 would be the last year for him in Michigan, calling his tenure a disappointment.

The WWE’s legend criticism of Finebaum stemmed from the latter’s constant and harsh criticism of USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley.

Finebaum’s criticism of HC Riley

Flair took to X to share Finebaum’s criticism of Riley and his performance as head coach at USC. The SEC analyst has been vocal about his doubts, even suggesting Riley could be on the verge of losing his job.

Finebaum described the USC football program under the former Sooners coach as a “hot mess” and speculated that player departures and underwhelming performances could lead to Riley’s dismissal.

Finebaum also pointed out that USC’s upcoming move to the Big Ten will increase the pressure on Riley. Facing top-tier teams, Finebaum believes, will expose weaknesses and could cause Riley to buckle under the strain, further endangering his position.

His criticism is unlikely to slow down, especially after USC’s recent loss to the Michigan Wolverines, despite starting the season 2-0.

Flair expects Finebaum to keep up his antics, particularly after the loss, and is eagerly awaiting Monday to see what new jabs the SEC Network analyst has in store for Riley and the Trojans’ head coach.