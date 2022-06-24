Basketball

Will Paolo Banchero end up at the Los Angeles Lakers? History says so!

Paolo Banchero is the no.1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The last two no.1 picks from the Orlando Magic ended up in the Lakers.
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Murali Vijay retirement: Is Murali Vijay retired from international cricket?
Next Article
Beausejour Stadium St Lucia Test records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium?
NBA Latest Post
Paolo Banchero is the no.1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The last two no.1 picks from the Orlando Magic ended up in the Lakers.
Will Paolo Banchero end up at the Los Angeles Lakers? History says so!

Paolo Banchero is the no.1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The last two no.1…