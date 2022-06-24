Will Paolo Banchero end up at the Los Angeles Lakers? History says so!

Paolo Banchero is the no.1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The last two no.1 picks from the Orlando Magic ended up in the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic have a special relationship. The former wins championships and they do so by acquiring no.1 picks from the Orlando Magic.

Yes, in the history of the franchise, there have only been two no.1 picks. Tonight’s selection was only the third time. With the first two, the Orlando Magic selected rather incredible players namely, Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard.

Shaq is arguably the best center of all time and is often called the most dominant player of the game. He won the Championship 4 times.

Dwight Howard is among the greatest rim protectors to grace the game. The three-time defensive player of the year recently won a championship with the Lakers, capping off a remarkable career.

New no.1 pick Paolo Banchero has big shoes to fill. Really big shoes. But as history suggests, he will be good for Orlando but he might be better somewhere else.

THE FUTURE HAS ARRIVED‼️ PAOLO BANCHERO IS THE NO. 1 PICK IN THE 2022 NBA DRAFT. pic.twitter.com/5WhS4DI7F2 — ESPN (@espn) June 24, 2022

Paolo Banchero to the Lakers? Maybe not now but it’s a certainty in the future!

As the saying goes, if it happens once, it won’t happen twice and if it happens twice, it will surely happen a third time.

Paolo Banchero is the third no.1 pick to head to the Orlando Magic. The last two got traded to the Los Angeles Lakers during the prime of their careers.

The last three times the Orlando Magic had the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft that played for them: – Shaquille O’Neal (1992)

– Dwight Howard (2004)

– Paolo Banchero (2022) The 1st two ended up being traded to the Lakers. 👀 pic.twitter.com/wynAWSZrrU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 24, 2022

If history is any indication, Banchero will also most likely head to the West Coast, eventually. For now, Paolo has to prove himself in the east.

The Magic will be looking to him to be their new face of the franchise. The weight on his shoulders is already heavy but certainly has the demeanor to pull off this one.

