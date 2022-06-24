“Lakers 35th pick will be an All-Star as history dictates it!”: Draymond Green puts pressure on Max Christie as he is also from Michigan State like him

Draymond Green claims that history dictates Max Christie be an All-Star as he was selected 35th overall and is from Michigan State.

Draymond Green has always played like he had a chip on his shoulder and quite frankly, why shouldn’t he? The Michigan State Spartan was selected 35th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft to the Golden State Warriors and felt so scorned by the low draft selection that he learned the names of every person drafted before him by heart.

Green played all 4 years at Michigan State ad finished his collegiate career by being merely one of three Spartans in history to notch 1000+ points and 1000+ rebounds. Despite this, he wasn’t looked at as a first round pick by many teams.

Of course, fast-forward to present day and Draymond Green is a DPOY, multiple time All-Star and All-NBA player, and has won 4 championships.

Seems as though Green wants Max Christie to carve out a way in the NBA for himself, similar to how he did during these 10 years he’s been in the league.

Draymond Green hypes up Max Christie.

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2022 NBA Draft with the 35th pick they received in a trade with the Orlando Magic that sent a future second round pick to them. With this pick, the purple and gold selected Max Christie out of Michigan State, getting Draymond Green hyped.

Another 35th pick from Michigan State. History says he’s going to be an All-Star 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 24, 2022

This is quite a bit of pressure to put on the former 5-star recruit but Christie has shown quite a bit of promise over the course of a couple years. His ‘crowning’ achievement so far has been him being name a Big Ten All-Freshman Team member.

Christie spent merely a year at Michigan State, unlike Green who spent all 4 years there from 2008 to 2012. While it may seem as though he may not get much playing time with the Lakers, it should be noted that Austin Reaves went undrafted and yet was one of the major highlights of their 2021 campaign.

Kevin O’Connor of ‘The Ringer’ had Max Christie going 27th overall and said he showed shades of Khris Middleton and Jeremy Lamb. Hopefully this translates to him being a capable wing defender on the ball for LA.

